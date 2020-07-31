|
Eid-ul-Azha 2020: PM Modi sends Bakrid greetings to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, assures support in COVID fight
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Lauding the steps taken by Hasina govt to deal with the COVID crisis, Modi said he is "confident that Bangladesh will tide over these challenging times."
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
PM Modi to address grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on SaturdayPM Modi will address the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on Saturday via video conferencing and also interact with students on the occasion. The hackathon..
IndiaTimes
Preparations of 'laddoo' underway to offer as 'bhog' for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18Published
Ram Temple: Priest, 15 cops test Covid positive in Ayodhya l Latest updates
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:15Published
Bangladesh Country in South Asia
'We follow western way of doing things in economic system': Muhammad Yunus
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:16Published
Nearly one-third of Bangladesh affected by monsoon floods
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:16Published
Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice"
Turks hold first Eid prayers at Hagia Sophia mosque
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:02Published
What is Eid al-Adha and how will the Islamic festival of sacrifice be impacted by COVID-19?Eid al-Adha, or the "festival of sacrifice" is the second of two Eids. It marks the end of the hajj season.
USATODAY.com
Afghan president: 400 Taliban prisoners to remain in custodyKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani dashed hopes Friday for a start to negotiations with Taliban insurgents, announcing the final 400..
WorldNews
'It's not the same this year' - Eid al-Adha celebrations during COVID-19Hundreds of Muslim worshippers have marked one of Islam's holiest days at a Sydney mosque after the NSW Government granted it a temporary exemption from..
SBS
Sheikh Hasina Current Prime Minister of Bangladesh
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Panel recommends permission to Serum Institute for phase 2, 3 human clinical trials of Oxford vaccine candidateA subject expert committee on Covid-19 on Friday recommended to the country's drug regulator that permission be granted to Serum Institute of India (SII) for..
IndiaTimes
Israel, India conducting trials for 4 technologies with potential to detect Covid in about 30 secondsIsrael and India are conducting trials here on a large sample of patients for four different kinds of technologies that have the potential to detect Covid-19 in..
IndiaTimes
At 2.18%, India's Covid-19 fatality rate among lowest; just 0.28% patients on ventilator: VardhanIndia's Covid-19 case fatality rate is progressively declining and now stands at 2.18 per cent, one of the lowest globally, while just 0.28 per cent of the total..
IndiaTimes
Fauci, Redfield, Giroir testify on COVID strategy as states face a resurgence of casesFauci told lawmakers he was hopeful a vaccine would be available by late fall or early winer.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this