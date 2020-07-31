Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eid-ul-Azha 2020: PM Modi sends Bakrid greetings to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, assures support in COVID fight

DNA Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Lauding the steps taken by Hasina govt to deal with the COVID crisis, Modi said he is "confident that Bangladesh will tide over these challenging times."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive

Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive 04:10

 From Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on India’s Covid-19 fight to US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien testing positive, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi on Monday said India is better off than other countries in Covid-19 fight due...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi to address grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on Saturday

 PM Modi will address the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on Saturday via video conferencing and also interact with students on the occasion. The hackathon..
IndiaTimes
Preparations of 'laddoo' underway to offer as 'bhog' for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony [Video]

Preparations of 'laddoo' underway to offer as 'bhog' for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony

Preparations for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony are underway in great zeal and zest. 'Laddoo' is being prepared in large quantity at Mani Ram Das Chhawni premises in Ayodhya. 'Laddoo' will be offered as 'bhog' in the foundation stone laying ceremony. As claimed by a worker of the premises, total 1,11,000 laddoo will be prepared for offerings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 05.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published
Ram Temple: Priest, 15 cops test Covid positive in Ayodhya l Latest updates [Video]

Ram Temple: Priest, 15 cops test Covid positive in Ayodhya l Latest updates

A priest and 15 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. This comes ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled to be held in the Ayodhya on August 5. The priest who performs daily rituals at the temple had tested positive. The policemen who tested positive were deployed at the Ram Temple site for security. A top priest Mahant Kamal Nayan das said there is nothing to worry as the campus is being sanitized on a daily basis. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the temple town to check preparedness ahead of the mega event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan event on August 5. Temple’s Trust has invited some 200 people for the event in view of Covid-19. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had suggested that the bhoomi pujan event should be conducted via video conference. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had lashed out at the Maharashtra CM over his suggestion.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:15Published

Bangladesh Bangladesh Country in South Asia

'We follow western way of doing things in economic system': Muhammad Yunus [Video]

'We follow western way of doing things in economic system': Muhammad Yunus

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke with Nobel laureate and founder of the Grameen Bank, Muhammad Yunus, and discussed ideas that could re-shape the post pandemic world. The duo delved into limitations of adopting a western economic model. Yunus called for making a new beginning towards a system that will create space for the informal and rural economy and all sections of society. "We follow western way of doing things in economic system. We don't see the vibrant capacity of people in India, Bangladesh. Their creativity has to be admired, but government has chosen to stay away. Rural economy has become an appendix to urban economy. Rural economy is the supplier of the labour," Yunus said. The dialogue was part of a series launched by Gandhi ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has earlier talked to several experts, both in the economy and epidemiology, besides nurses and industrialists. Gandhi's last conversation was with four Indian nurses working in New Zealand, Australia, UK and India. He has also spoken to to Raghuram Rajan, Abhijit Banerjee, Nicholas Burns among others.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:16Published
Nearly one-third of Bangladesh affected by monsoon floods [Video]

Nearly one-third of Bangladesh affected by monsoon floods

After losing their homes and livelihoods, hundreds of thousands in Bangladesh wait for help amid rising floodwaters.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:16Published

Eid al-Adha Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice"

Turks hold first Eid prayers at Hagia Sophia mosque [Video]

Turks hold first Eid prayers at Hagia Sophia mosque

Eid al-Adha -- the Feast of Sacrifice -- is one of the most important holidays in the Muslim Calendar. It includes the pilgrimage to holy city of Mecca, the haj, which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published

What is Eid al-Adha and how will the Islamic festival of sacrifice be impacted by COVID-19?

 Eid al-Adha, or the "festival of sacrifice" is the second of two Eids. It marks the end of the hajj season.
USATODAY.com

Afghan president: 400 Taliban prisoners to remain in custody

 KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani dashed hopes Friday for a start to negotiations with Taliban insurgents, announcing the final 400..
WorldNews

'It's not the same this year' - Eid al-Adha celebrations during COVID-19

 Hundreds of Muslim worshippers have marked one of Islam's holiest days at a Sydney mosque after the NSW Government granted it a temporary exemption from..
SBS

Sheikh Hasina Sheikh Hasina Current Prime Minister of Bangladesh


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Panel recommends permission to Serum Institute for phase 2, 3 human clinical trials of Oxford vaccine candidate

 A subject expert committee on Covid-19 on Friday recommended to the country's drug regulator that permission be granted to Serum Institute of India (SII) for..
IndiaTimes

Israel, India conducting trials for 4 technologies with potential to detect Covid in about 30 seconds

 Israel and India are conducting trials here on a large sample of patients for four different kinds of technologies that have the potential to detect Covid-19 in..
IndiaTimes

At 2.18%, India's Covid-19 fatality rate among lowest; just 0.28% patients on ventilator: Vardhan

 India's Covid-19 case fatality rate is progressively declining and now stands at 2.18 per cent, one of the lowest globally, while just 0.28 per cent of the total..
IndiaTimes

Fauci, Redfield, Giroir testify on COVID strategy as states face a resurgence of cases

 Fauci told lawmakers he was hopeful a vaccine would be available by late fall or early winer.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

'Respecting partners imperative': PM Modi at Mauritius SC building inauguration [Video]

'Respecting partners imperative': PM Modi at Mauritius SC building inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building in Port Louis through video conferencing. The new Supreme Court building..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:49Published
‘India in much better position in Covid fight due to right decisions’: PM Modi [Video]

‘India in much better position in Covid fight due to right decisions’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke on the India’s fight against Covid-19. Speaking during a virtual meeting, PM Modi said India is in a much better position as compared to other countries..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:55Published
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails efforts of JandK people in fight against COVID-19 [Video]

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails efforts of JandK people in fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. He hailed the efforts of people of Jammu and Kashmir on fighting against COVID-19. He said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Revive Therapeutics gets FDA approval to start Phase 3 of possible COVID-19 treatment Bucillamine

 Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CSE:RVV) received US Food and Drug Administration approval to kick off its Phase 3 trial of its lead drug Bucillamine to treat patients...
Proactive Investors

105-year-old patient suffering from Alzheimer, dementia beats COVID-19

 In a heartening development, a 105-year-old Afghan woman living in Noida defeated the novel coronavirus. The centenarian woman, identified as Rabia Ahmadi, had...
Mid-Day Also reported by •PRAVDA

Union Health Minister: Herd immunity no option given the country's size

 Given the size of India's population, herd immunity "cannot be a strategic choice or option", the health ministry said on Thursday as it urged people to follow...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Vinaykumarporte

𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞 🇮🇳 RT @TOIIndiaNews: BJP sends legal notice to Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar https://t.co/klWCao3UXA 38 minutes ago

ShivaPatilTweet

Shivachetan Patil When the accusations of corruption between the ruling party and opposition turns into a legal fight, it is going to… https://t.co/SwHUAgipfM 40 minutes ago

ChethanKumarTOI

Chethan Kumar BJP sends legal notice to Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar https://t.co/7CVW5zO6at via @timesofindia 3 hours ago

AKatochThakur1

A Katoch Thakur RT @RavinderKapur2: Amid news of operation Kamla and reverse Kamla ,BJP govt sends notice to D K Shivkumar and Siddaramaiah Legal notice… 3 hours ago

TheHansIndiaWeb

The Hans India BJP sends legal notice to Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar #DKShivakumar #Siddaramaiah #BJP #Karnataka https://t.co/WvzZgwXl34 4 hours ago

RavinderKapur2

Ravinder Kapur Amid news of operation Kamla and reverse Kamla ,BJP govt sends notice to D K Shivkumar and Siddaramaiah Legal no… https://t.co/POVgIEmCo3 5 hours ago