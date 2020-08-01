|
President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings to nation on Eid al-Adha
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
"Eid Mubarak! Idu'l Zuha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires us to work for the well-being of one and all. On this occasion, let us share our happiness with the needy and follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread," President Kovind tweeted.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ram Nath Kovind 14th and current President of India
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:03Published
Congress holds protest March to Raj Bhavan, says BJP abusing constitutions to topple Rajasthan govtThe Congress party walked in protest towards Raj Bhavan on Thursday to protest against the BJP’s use of constitutional authorities and “nefarious means” to..
IndiaTimes
Have written to Prez, spoken with PM Modi on current political situation in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot to Cong MLAsRajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current political situation..
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this