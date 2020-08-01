Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings to nation on Eid al-Adha

IndiaTimes Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
"Eid Mubarak! Idu'l Zuha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires us to work for the well-being of one and all. On this occasion, let us share our happiness with the needy and follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread," President Kovind tweeted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ram Nath Kovind Ram Nath Kovind 14th and current President of India

Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy [Video]

Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy

Riyaz, a budding cyclist and student of class 9 in the national capital, got his 'Eidi' on Friday when President Ram Nath Kovind gifted him a racing bicycle to help him achieve his dream of becoming a world-class cyclist.A student of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Anand Vihar in Delhi, Riyaz originally belongs to Madhubani district in Bihar.His family, comprising parents, two sisters and a brother, lives in Madhubani, while Riyaz stays in a rented accommodation in Maharajpur, Ghaziabad, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.To supplement his father's paltry income as a cook, the boy in his free time works in an eatery in Ghaziabad as a dishwasher, it said. Riyaz's passion is cycling, and he practises hard after studies and work. In 2017, he won a bronze medal in the Delhi State Cycling Championship.He went on to participate in a school games event in Guwahati, according to the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, and achieved fourth rank at the national level.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:03Published

Congress holds protest March to Raj Bhavan, says BJP abusing constitutions to topple Rajasthan govt

 The Congress party walked in protest towards Raj Bhavan on Thursday to protest against the BJP’s use of constitutional authorities and “nefarious means” to..
IndiaTimes

Have written to Prez, spoken with PM Modi on current political situation in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot to Cong MLAs

 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current political situation..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amid China & Covid crises, PM Modi & President Kovind talk 'important issues' [Video]

Amid China & Covid crises, PM Modi & President Kovind talk 'important issues'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind on July 5. Both wore face masks & maintained physical distance amid Covid. The President's office tweeted on the high-profile meeting...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
PM Modi calls on President Kovind, briefs him on national, international issues [Video]

PM Modi calls on President Kovind, briefs him on national, international issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on June 05. He briefed President Kovind on the issues of national and international importance. The meeting took place at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Donald Trump thanks PM Modi for Independence Day wish, says 'America loves India' | Oneindia News [Video]

Donald Trump thanks PM Modi for Independence Day wish, says 'America loves India' | Oneindia News

In another display of bonhomie ahead of US presidential polls, US President Donald Trump has said that America loves India as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting him on the occasion of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti pens open letter to PM Modi, asks him to look into the death case

 Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram page and shared a note in which she penned an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesIndian Express

PM Modi extends Eid greetings

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Eid greetings and hoped that the festival inspires us to create a "just, harmonious and an inclusive" society....
IndiaTimes

PM Modi to address Smart India Hackathon 2020 today
Indian Express


Tweets about this