Bakrid 2020: Here is how to perform the Eid al-Adha namaz

Video Credit: ANI - Published 2 hours ago Eid al-Adha 2020: People exchange greetings at Jama Masjid 02:40 People exchanged greetings after offering prayers at Jama Masjid on occasion of Eid al-Adha in Delhi. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as 'Sacrifice Feast' is marked by sacrificing a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. One of the devotees said, "As compared to last time,...