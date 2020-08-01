Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bakrid 2020: Here is how to perform the Eid al-Adha namaz

DNA Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Normally, people on the occasion greet each other with hugs but this time people are wishing each other -- Eid Mubarak -- keeping in mind the importance of social distancing to combat the virus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Eid al-Adha 2020: People exchange greetings at Jama Masjid

Eid al-Adha 2020: People exchange greetings at Jama Masjid 02:40

 People exchanged greetings after offering prayers at Jama Masjid on occasion of Eid al-Adha in Delhi. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as 'Sacrifice Feast' is marked by sacrificing a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. One of the devotees said, "As compared to last time,...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eid al-Adha Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice"

People across India celeberate Eid al-Adha in 'new normal' way

 Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, devotees from across the country, celebrated Eid al-Adha by offering prayers at mosques and at their homes on Saturday. At..
IndiaTimes
Eid al-Adha 2020: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers prayers at his residence [Video]

Eid al-Adha 2020: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers prayers at his residence

People across the country are celebrating 'Eid al-Adha' on August 01. BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also offered prayers from his residence. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi wished countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha. He said, "People are worshiping but are also taking required precautions. But there is no shortage in passion."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:35Published

Related videos from verified sources

Devotees offer namaz on Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid [Video]

Devotees offer namaz on Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid

Devotees offered prayers on Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid in Delhi. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing norms were followed. Temperature of devotees was also checked as a precautionary measure..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published
COVID-19: Low footfall in Guwahati markets ahead of Bakri Eid [Video]

COVID-19: Low footfall in Guwahati markets ahead of Bakri Eid

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, markets in Assam's Guwahati witnessed relatively low footfall ahead of Bakri Eid. Shopkeepers said their businesses have been badly hit due to COVID. "There are fewer customers..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published
Bakrid 2020: People gather at Delhi Gate to buy goats, COVID norms flouted [Video]

Bakrid 2020: People gather at Delhi Gate to buy goats, COVID norms flouted

Ahead of Bakrid, large number of people gathered at Delhi Gate to buy goats. People were seen violating social distancing norms and some were seen without wearing masks. Bakra Eid, Bakrid and Eid..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Muslims in Kashmir Valley offer Eid prayers while maintaining social distancing

 Concertina wires and barricades were placed at many intersections in the city to prevent free movement of people, they said. People preferred to offer Eid...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Khaleej Times

Bakrid 2020: Here is how to perform the Eid al-Adha namaz

 Normally, people on the occasion greet each other with hugs but this time people are wishing each other -- Eid Mubarak -- keeping in mind the importance of...
DNA Also reported by •MENAFN.comKhaleej Times

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers prayers at his residence, extends everyone Eid ul-Adha greetings

 "I extend good wishes to all the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha today. Amid the corona crisis, the whole world is offering prayers but do so with safety....
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Aloksinghsp

Alok Singh RT @dna: Bakrid 2020: Here is how to perform the Eid al-Adha namaz https://t.co/La6RxcxAMV #EidAlAdha #EidMubarak #EidAlAdha2020Mubarak #E… 5 minutes ago

dna

DNA Bakrid 2020: Here is how to perform the Eid al-Adha namaz https://t.co/La6RxcxAMV #EidAlAdha #EidMubarak… https://t.co/5pl24z2L7K 23 minutes ago