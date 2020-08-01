|
14-year-old boy kills self after father fails to buy smartphone for online classes
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
A 14-year-old boy in Cuddalore district of *Tamil Nadu* committed suicide on Wednesday as his father could not buy him a smartphone for online classes being held by the school due to lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
The class 10 boy studied at the Vallalar High School and he killed himself at his home, according to...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this