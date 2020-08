10 dead as crane collapses in Hindustan Shipyard in AP's Visakhapatnam Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

At least 10 people were crushed to death and one injured after a massive crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Andhra Pradesh’s *Visakhapatnam* on Saturday.







#WATCH A crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 10 dead and 1 injured in the incident, says DCP Suresh Babu.