At least 10 killed as crane collapses over workers at Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on July 26 paid tribute to soldiers on the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, at Victory at Sea War Memorial in Visakhapatnam. The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970 Fire breaks out at supermarket in Visakhapatnam



A fire broke out at a supermarket in Midulapuri colony in Visakhapatnam. Fire tender rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. More details are awaited. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published on January 1, 1970 1 person sustained injuries in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire: City DCP



