Amar Singh, Rajya Sabha member and former SP leader, passes away

Coronavirus is punishment by God, best cure is to pray: Samajwadi Party MP



Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq claimed that coronavirus is not a disease but "punishment by God for our sins and the best cure is that we all pray to God." His statement comes ahead of Bakr Eid, in which he appealed from the government that on this occasion, markets should be opened so that people for trade of animals. He also said, "Mosques and eidgahs should be opened for people, to offer to prayers to end coronavirus."

