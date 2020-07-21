Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amar Singh, Rajya Sabha member and former SP leader, passes away

IndiaTimes Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amar Singh (politician) Amar Singh (politician) Indian politician


Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India

Clash at Sonia Gandhi meet with Rajya Sabha MPs exposes Cong’s generational rift

 ​​As the meeting got under way, veterans flagged the need for a reality check on the party’s political strategy and organisational weaknesses. In the..
IndiaTimes

In virtual meet with Sonia Gandhi, Congress MPs bat for Rahul as party chief again

 In a virtual meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, senior party leaders demanded that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party..
IndiaTimes

Sonia Gandhi discusses political situation with Congress Rajya Sabha members

 Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday held a meeting with party's Rajya Sabha members and discussed the current political situation with them, sources..
IndiaTimes

Samajwadi Party Samajwadi Party Political party in India

Akhilesh Yadav joins Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lucknow [Video]

Akhilesh Yadav joins Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lucknow

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav, on August 01 attended Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lucknow. He also met Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali and others, and extended his greetings. India is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published

People no longer trust BJP govt in UP: Akhilesh

 The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, as far as policy, intention and leadership are concerned, is "crippled" and the people no longer trust it, Samajwadi Party..
IndiaTimes
Coronavirus is punishment by God, best cure is to pray: Samajwadi Party MP [Video]

Coronavirus is punishment by God, best cure is to pray: Samajwadi Party MP

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq claimed that coronavirus is not a disease but "punishment by God for our sins and the best cure is that we all pray to God." His statement comes ahead of Bakr Eid, in which he appealed from the government that on this occasion, markets should be opened so that people for trade of animals. He also said, "Mosques and eidgahs should be opened for people, to offer to prayers to end coronavirus."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published

Related videos from verified sources

13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials [Video]

13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials

Politicians have come to the rescue of a 13-year-old egg seller in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Days after he was allegedly harassed by civic body officials, help has come from across party lines. On July..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:03Published
Watch how Jyotiraditya Scindia met ex-Congress colleagues ahead of RS oath [Video]

Watch how Jyotiraditya Scindia met ex-Congress colleagues ahead of RS oath

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen socialising with his former party colleagues during the Rajya Sabha oath-taking ceremony. Scindia spoke to Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Digvijaya..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:55Published
Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Congress leaders before taking oath as RS member [Video]

Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Congress leaders before taking oath as RS member

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia took oath as Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh in Delhi on July 22. Before taking oath as Rajya Sabha member, Scindia greeted Congress..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published

Tweets about this