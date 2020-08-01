Global  
 

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a visionary leader: PM Modi, Amit Shah on his 100th death anniversary

DNA Saturday, 1 August 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, one of the icons of India's freedom struggle and the strongest proponent of 'purna swaraj,' on his 100th death anniversary.
