|
Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a visionary leader: PM Modi, Amit Shah on his 100th death anniversary
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, one of the icons of India's freedom struggle and the strongest proponent of 'purna swaraj,' on his 100th death anniversary.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bal Gangadhar Tilak Indian independence activist
Amit Shah attends special event on 100th anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:08Published
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
3 more states join 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme: JP NaddaBJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday said that three more states - Manipur, Nagaland, Uttarakhand - along with the UT of J&K have joined the 'One Nation One Ration..
IndiaTimes
If high command forgives rebels, I will welcome them back: Ashok GehlotRajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the alleged attempt to topple his government stopped and said he is..
IndiaTimes
'One Nation, One Ration Card': Ram Vilas Paswan reviews plan, four more states adopt ration scheme'One Nation, One Ration Card' is an ambitious plan of the Modi government that aims to ensure the delivery of food security entitlements to all beneficiaries..
DNA
Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)
Amit Shah urges youth to read Tilak to 'solve many problems in life'"Today is the day 100 years ago that we lost a great soul. I, on behalf of the entire country pay tribute to his soul. I would also appeal to the youth of the..
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this