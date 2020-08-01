Global  
 

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan government to provide free bus service to women on Raksha Bandhan

DNA Saturday, 1 August 2020
Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan government announced free bus service to all women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: UP govt allows opening of sweet, rakhi shops ahead of Raksha Bandhan

UP govt allows opening of sweet, rakhi shops ahead of Raksha Bandhan 01:45

 Uttar Pradesh government has allowed opening of sweet shops and those selling rakhis on August 02. UP is observing weekend lockdowns due to rising cases of COVID-19. The decision has been taken in view of the Raksha Bandhan festival on August 03. People in Moradabad thronged sweet and rakhi shops in...

Journalist Vikram Joshi murder case: Police arrested all accused, charge-sheet to be file soon [Video]

Journalist Vikram Joshi murder case: Police arrested all accused, charge-sheet to be file soon

Uttar Pradesh police arrested 10th accused who was absconding in journalist Vikram Joshi murder case. Ghaziabad police on Wednesday (August 5) arrested another accused Akash Bihari. Ghaziabad Police had also placed a reward of Rs 25000 on the accused Akash Bihari. "10th accused who was absconding has been arrested. 9 accused were arrested earlier. Chargesheet will be filed soon," said Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad. Joshi died on July 22 after he was shot at by miscreants on July 20.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published
Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine [Video]

Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine

From China allowing Indians to return to another Uttar Pradesh minister reportedly testing positive - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 150 Indians including diplomats' kin, bank staff, etc will return to China on August 6. Beijing hadn't allowed Indians into China on a June 29 flight following which hectic talks took place. China will allow those who get tested within five days of journey and get health form endorsed. Bill Gates said that the US must have global approach on vaccine and not just 'take care of ourselves'. Meanwhile, China, which claims Taiwan as a part of its territory, has said that US must end Taiwan ties to avoid damage to Washington-Beijing ties. As per Reuters calculations, one person is dying every 15 seconds due to Covid. As per the past two weeks' data, nearly 5,900 Covid-related deaths happening every 24 hours. In UP, minister Brajesh Pathak has reportedly found infected on August 5, while another state minister Kamal Rani Varun had recently died due to Covid infection.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:44Published
Ram temple: CM Yogi expresses gratitude to PM Modi for his Ayodhya visit [Video]

Ram temple: CM Yogi expresses gratitude to PM Modi for his Ayodhya visit

Whole city poured into religious zeal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of most awaited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who accompanied the Prime Minister during the event thanked him for his presence today. He said, "I thank PM Modi for being present today, at the most awaited moment of the past 500 years. We have to implement the work plan prepared by PM Modi. This temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram's greatness but of India's too."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:00Published
Hindutva has won today: Owaisi on PM Modi laying foundation of Ram temple [Video]

Hindutva has won today: Owaisi on PM Modi laying foundation of Ram temple

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on August 05 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said PM has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. Adding on it, Owaisi said this is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva. "The Prime Minister today said he was emotional. I want to say that I am also equally emotional because I believe in coexistence and equality of citizenship. Mr Prime Minister, I am emotional because a mosque stood there for 450 years," he added. Today, PM laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:30Published

Signs of thaw in Rajasthan as Congress sends out feelers to Pilot camp

 Amid its ongoing confrontation with Sachin Pilot, conciliatory signals have emerged from Congress with party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala saying the Rajasthan..
IndiaTimes

Won't compromise on self-respect, fight against 'dictatorial' working style of Ashok Gehlot: Sachin Pilot camp MLAs

 Asserting that neither former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot nor the MLAs supporting him have spoken against the top Congress leadership or the..
IndiaTimes
Ram Temple to be seen as symbol of cultural, national unity: Kalraj Mishra [Video]

Ram Temple to be seen as symbol of cultural, national unity: Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra issued a self made video on Ram Temple. Governor Kalraj Mishra said, "I believe with the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, millions of people will feel that this shrine will raise India's identity in the global arena. I pray that this temple should be seen as a symbol of cultural and national unity and integrity."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published

Declare locust attack as national disaster: Ashok Gehlot to PM Modi

 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that the locust menace affecting many states of the country be..
IndiaTimes

In-home snacking trend may help boost demand: Mondelez MD

 The local arm of packaged foods company Mondelez, which sells the popular Oreo cookies and Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates in India, witnessed unexpected growth in..
WorldNews

President Kovind celebrates Rakshabandhan with nurses

 During a brief interactive session, the nurses offered rakhis to the President and also narrated their experience in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
DNA
People across country celebrate Raksha Bandhan in unique ways [Video]

People across country celebrate Raksha Bandhan in unique ways

People across country celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 in their own unique ways. Women in Ayodhya tied Rakhi to idols of Lord Rama on the auspicious occasion. 'Festivals have no religion,' this was quiet evident when Muslim women in Kanpur tied Rakhi to Hindu brothers. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, people in Amritsar preferred to tie 'mauli' instead of Rakhi and made sweets at home instead of buying it from shops. They also tied masks on each other's face. In the national capital, people maintained social distancing norms while purchasing rakhi and sweets.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:22Published
'Sawan': Devotees offer prayers at Shiv Temples across India on last Monday [Video]

'Sawan': Devotees offer prayers at Shiv Temples across India on last Monday

The prayers were being offered to Lord Shiva by devotees across nation on August 03. Devotees offered prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on the last Monday of 'sawan' month and Raksha Bandhan. Temperature of devotees was also being checked with thermal gun, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. On the other side, devotees offered prayers to Lord Shiva from outside the Augarnath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The doors of temple are closed for devotees since the beginning of COVID-19 lockdown. Devotees also offered prayers at Baidyanath Temple to Lord Shiva in Jharkhand's Deoghar. The Baidyanath Temple is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:44Published

