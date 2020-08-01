Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan government to provide free bus service to women on Raksha Bandhan

Uttar Pradesh government has allowed opening of sweet shops and those selling rakhis on August 02. UP is observing weekend lockdowns due to rising cases of COVID-19. The decision has been taken in view of the Raksha Bandhan festival on August 03. People in Moradabad thronged sweet and rakhi shops in...
Uttar Pradesh police arrested 10th accused who was absconding in journalist Vikram Joshi murder case. Ghaziabad police on Wednesday (August 5) arrested another accused Akash Bihari. Ghaziabad Police had also placed a reward of Rs 25000 on the accused Akash Bihari. "10th accused who was absconding has been arrested. 9 accused were arrested earlier. Chargesheet will be filed soon," said Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad. Joshi died on July 22 after he was shot at by miscreants on July 20.
From China allowing Indians to return to another Uttar Pradesh minister reportedly testing positive - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 150 Indians including diplomats' kin, bank staff, etc will return to China on August 6. Beijing hadn't allowed Indians into China on a June 29 flight following which hectic talks took place. China will allow those who get tested within five days of journey and get health form endorsed. Bill Gates said that the US must have global approach on vaccine and not just 'take care of ourselves'. Meanwhile, China, which claims Taiwan as a part of its territory, has said that US must end Taiwan ties to avoid damage to Washington-Beijing ties. As per Reuters calculations, one person is dying every 15 seconds due to Covid. As per the past two weeks' data, nearly 5,900 Covid-related deaths happening every 24 hours. In UP, minister Brajesh Pathak has reportedly found infected on August 5, while another state minister Kamal Rani Varun had recently died due to Covid infection.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:44Published
Whole city poured into religious zeal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of most awaited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who accompanied the Prime Minister during the event thanked him for his presence today. He said, "I thank PM Modi for being present today, at the most awaited moment of the past 500 years. We have to implement the work plan prepared by PM Modi. This temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram's greatness but of India's too."
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on August 05 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said PM has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. Adding on it, Owaisi said this is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva. "The Prime Minister today said he was emotional. I want to say that I am also equally emotional because I believe in coexistence and equality of citizenship. Mr Prime Minister, I am emotional because a mosque stood there for 450 years," he added. Today, PM laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra issued a self made video on Ram Temple. Governor Kalraj Mishra said, "I believe with the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, millions of people will feel that this shrine will raise India's identity in the global arena. I pray that this temple should be seen as a symbol of cultural and national unity and integrity."
People across country celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 in their own unique ways. Women in Ayodhya tied Rakhi to idols of Lord Rama on the auspicious occasion. 'Festivals have no religion,' this was quiet evident when Muslim women in Kanpur tied Rakhi to Hindu brothers. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, people in Amritsar preferred to tie 'mauli' instead of Rakhi and made sweets at home instead of buying it from shops. They also tied masks on each other's face. In the national capital, people maintained social distancing norms while purchasing rakhi and sweets.
The prayers were being offered to Lord Shiva by devotees across nation on August 03. Devotees offered prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on the last Monday of 'sawan' month and Raksha Bandhan. Temperature of devotees was also being checked with thermal gun, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. On the other side, devotees offered prayers to Lord Shiva from outside the Augarnath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The doors of temple are closed for devotees since the beginning of COVID-19 lockdown. Devotees also offered prayers at Baidyanath Temple to Lord Shiva in Jharkhand's Deoghar. The Baidyanath Temple is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.
BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi spoke on the construction of Ram temple. Speaking in a debate at Hindustan Times, Joshi spoke on the politics around the construction of the temple and said the process..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:06Published
India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 this year. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:14Published