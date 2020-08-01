Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi: Number of COVID-19 containment zones scaled down to 496, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

DNA Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
In a meeting held with the officials of the revenue department, health department, and district officials, the Delhi CM also directed the health department and district officials to analyze the situation at regular intervals
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Locals, shopkeepers hold 'Jan Jagaran Abhiyan' in Delhi to boycott Chinese products [Video]

Locals, shopkeepers hold 'Jan Jagaran Abhiyan' in Delhi to boycott Chinese products

Locals and market organizations staged a 'Jan Jagaran Abhiyan' and supported indigenous products and protested against Chinese goods. The protestors raised their voice around Delhi's Chhatarpur area and requested shopkeepers to boycott China. 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has boosted country's shift towards self-reliance following Galwan valley clash.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Unlock 3: Noida, Ghaziabad open borders with Delhi; will e-pass be required?

 Huge relief to thousands of commuters between Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi from today as both Noida-Delhi and Ghaziabad-Delhi borders are open after Unlock 3.0..
DNA
Watch: Devotees offer prayers as nation celebrates Eid al-Adha amid pandemic [Video]

Watch: Devotees offer prayers as nation celebrates Eid al-Adha amid pandemic

Nation celebrated Eid al-Adha on Saturday amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Devotees across nation offer prayers at mosques and at their homes on the occasion. People were seen offering prayers at Jama Masjid in Delhi. Temperature of devotees was checked as a precautionary measure. People also offered prayers at Delhi's Fatehpuri Masjid. Devotees were seen offering prayers while following all Covid norms. They maintained social distancing and wore face covers as they visited mosques in the city to offer prayers. They also avoided hugging and shaking hands with each other after the prayers to prevent the spread of the infection. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered prayers at his residence. Naqvi wished countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia greeted Delhiites on the festival. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his Eid greetings to people. Wishing people on the occasion, BSP chief Mayawati appealed to them to celebrate the festival at home in view of the surge in Covid cases. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is the festival of sacrifice. Devotees distribute the offering to family, friends and neighbours. They also distribute the offering to poor and needy.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:37Published

Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal Indian politician

Diesel prices to get cheaper by over Rs 8 as Delhi govt slashes VAT to 16.75% [Video]

Diesel prices to get cheaper by over Rs 8 as Delhi govt slashes VAT to 16.75%

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel from the existing 30 % to 16.75 %. The diesel price will be reduced by Rs 8.36 in Delhi due to the VAT cut. Kejriwal added that the move will help Delhi's economy. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet chaired by the chief minister. He said there was a serious challenge of reviving the economy of Delhi but it will be achieved together with cooperation of people. Kejriwal also said the he will connect with several industry groups and experts soon over video conferencing to discuss more ways to revive Delhi’s economy. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:58Published

List of chief ministers of Delhi List of chief ministers of Delhi Head of government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, India

COVID-19 cases below prediction in Delhi: CM Kejriwal [Video]

COVID-19 cases below prediction in Delhi: CM Kejriwal

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 01, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal spoke on COVID-19 situation. He said, "It was predicted that by June 30 Delhi would have 1 lakh cases out of which 60,000 would be active cases but today we only have 26,000 active cases." "This is the result of everyone's hard work. We have been able to control the situation," Delhi CM added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Reduction of VAT on diesel will boost economic activity: CM Kejriwal [Video]

Reduction of VAT on diesel will boost economic activity: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 30 said that reduction of VAT levied on diesel will help common man and will boost economic activity. "Ours is the common man's government, we are always..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Diesel price dips by Rs 8.36 per litre: CM Kejriwal [Video]

Diesel price dips by Rs 8.36 per litre: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 30 announced a drop in diesel prices in the national capital. He said, "Delhi Cabinet has decided to reduce VAT on diesel from 30% to 16.75%. This will..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive [Video]

Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on India’s Covid-19 fight to US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien testing positive, here are the top updates on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Delhi Riots: Ex-JNU student Umar Khalid interrogated by Delhi Police; mobile phone seized

 Earlier, an FIR was registered against the activist, in which it was said that the Delhi Riots was a pre-planned conspiracy and that the Khalid and his...
DNA

Delhi: 19 differently-abled senior citizens living in pitiful conditions rescued from old age home

 The Delhi Commission for Women rescued 19 differently-abled senior citizens who were forced to live in pitiable condition at an old age home in Nangloi.
DNA

How ‘epicentre’ of Covid crisis in Delhi managed a turnaround

 In the serological survey carried out in Delhi, 28% of the population in Central district was found affected by the novel coronavirus, which was the highest...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this