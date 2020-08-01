Delhi: Number of COVID-19 containment zones scaled down to 496, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Watch: Devotees offer prayers as nation celebrates Eid al-Adha amid pandemic



Nation celebrated Eid al-Adha on Saturday amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Devotees across nation offer prayers at mosques and at their homes on the occasion. People were seen offering prayers at Jama Masjid in Delhi. Temperature of devotees was checked as a precautionary measure. People also offered prayers at Delhi's Fatehpuri Masjid. Devotees were seen offering prayers while following all Covid norms. They maintained social distancing and wore face covers as they visited mosques in the city to offer prayers. They also avoided hugging and shaking hands with each other after the prayers to prevent the spread of the infection. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered prayers at his residence. Naqvi wished countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia greeted Delhiites on the festival. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his Eid greetings to people. Wishing people on the occasion, BSP chief Mayawati appealed to them to celebrate the festival at home in view of the surge in Covid cases. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is the festival of sacrifice. Devotees distribute the offering to family, friends and neighbours. They also distribute the offering to poor and needy.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:37 Published on January 1, 1970