Delhi: Number of COVID-19 containment zones scaled down to 496, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () In a meeting held with the officials of the revenue department, health department, and district officials, the Delhi CM also directed the health department and district officials to analyze the situation at regular intervals
Locals and market organizations staged a 'Jan Jagaran Abhiyan' and supported indigenous products and protested against Chinese goods. The protestors raised their voice around Delhi's Chhatarpur area and requested shopkeepers to boycott China. 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has boosted country's shift towards self-reliance following Galwan valley clash.
Nation celebrated Eid al-Adha on Saturday amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Devotees across nation offer prayers at mosques and at their homes on the occasion. People were seen offering prayers at Jama Masjid in Delhi. Temperature of devotees was checked as a precautionary measure. People also offered prayers at Delhi's Fatehpuri Masjid. Devotees were seen offering prayers while following all Covid norms. They maintained social distancing and wore face covers as they visited mosques in the city to offer prayers. They also avoided hugging and shaking hands with each other after the prayers to prevent the spread of the infection. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered prayers at his residence. Naqvi wished countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia greeted Delhiites on the festival. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his Eid greetings to people. Wishing people on the occasion, BSP chief Mayawati appealed to them to celebrate the festival at home in view of the surge in Covid cases. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is the festival of sacrifice. Devotees distribute the offering to family, friends and neighbours. They also distribute the offering to poor and needy.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel from the existing 30 % to 16.75 %. The diesel price will be reduced by Rs 8.36 in Delhi due to the VAT cut. Kejriwal added that the move will help Delhi's economy. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet chaired by the chief minister. He said there was a serious challenge of reviving the economy of Delhi but it will be achieved together with cooperation of people. Kejriwal also said the he will connect with several industry groups and experts soon over video conferencing to discuss more ways to revive Delhi’s economy. Watch the full video for more details.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 01, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal spoke on COVID-19 situation. He said, "It was predicted that by June 30 Delhi would have 1 lakh cases out of which 60,000 would be active cases but today we only have 26,000 active cases." "This is the result of everyone's hard work. We have been able to control the situation," Delhi CM added.