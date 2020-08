Video Credit: ANI - Published 6 days ago 70-yr-old training children in 'ancient martial arts' for free in Rameswaram 01:45 Ganapathy Murugesan, a native of Sambai village in Rameswaram, is using his spare time to teach Silambam to children for free. He is teaching heroic games of Tamils, Silambam art as a defensive training. The children who are learning Silambam believe that it will protect the ancient martial arts from...