Pan-India 1000 genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 completed: Dr Harsh Vardhan Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New Beijing virus data suggests European strain



China has released genome sequencing data for the coronavirus responsible for a recent outbreak in Beijing, with officials saying on Friday it identified a European strain based on preliminary studies... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published on June 19, 2020

Tweets about this