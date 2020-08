Raksha Bandhan 2020: Yogi Adityanath announces free bus travel for women Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

As a special gift to women in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will offer free services to women in its buses of all categories, on the occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan'. The free bus travel facility will be available for 24 hours, from August 2...