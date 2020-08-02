Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Assam floods: 3-4 days old Rhino calf rescued in Kaziranga National Park

IndiaTimes Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
While floods have wreaked havoc in 30 districts of Assam, four-day-old rhino calf was rescued in the Kaziranga National Park staff on Sunday morning. All efforts are underway to reunite the calf with his mother.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Assam Assam State in northeast India

Over 40 Assam cops donate blood plasma after beating Covid-19 [Video]

Over 40 Assam cops donate blood plasma after beating Covid-19

Over 40 Assam cops donated blood plasma after beating Covid-19. Assam Police organized a blood donation camp in Guwahati on August 01. It was organized in collaboration with State Health Department & National Health Mission. As per reports, a total of 67 personnel of Assam Police volunteered to donate plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients out of which 43 personnel were found eligible to donate plasma. They were felicitated by Minister of Health Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of State, Health department Pijush Hazarika, DGP Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Harmit Singh, ADGP(A), M P Gupta, Commissioner of Police Guwahati and other dignitaries. On Aug 01, 1,457 new positive cases pushed the Covid-19 count to 41,726 in Assam. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:16Published
Over 40 Assam cops donate plasma after beating COVID-19 [Video]

Over 40 Assam cops donate plasma after beating COVID-19

43 police personnel who recovered from COVID-19 donated their blood plasma at the camp in Assam on August 01. Assam Police in collaboration with State Health Department and National Health Mission organised the plasma donation camp at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. So far, 9,814 active COVID cases have been recorded in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey [Video]

Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey

From the Russian government planning to roll out a mass vaccination drive from October 2020 after getting vaccine clearance by August, to India's case fatality rate dropping to 2.15%, the lowest since the lockdown began - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India's total case tally has crossed the 16.95 lakh-mark, with over 36,500 deaths so far. The national capital has kickstarted its second round of serological survey, aimed at gauging the extent of the virus' spread. The first survey had suggested that almost a quarter of Delhi's population had been exposed to the Covid-causing virus. Meanwhile, the Assam government is planning to reopen schools, colleges and other education institutions by September 1. However, the final decision would be taken by the Union government, said Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In international news, the United States of America is still struggling to get on top of the virus wave, even as expert Anthony Fauci expressed 'cautious optimism' about a vaccine being available by the end of the year. Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:09Published
Attempt to cap oil well at Baghjan fails [Video]

Attempt to cap oil well at Baghjan fails

An attempt to cap Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Assam was made; however, it did not succeed. Blowout Preventer stack was hooked up with Athey Wagon for placing on well head. While capping operation was being attempted, Athey Wagon toppled over at last moment and attempt to cap the well didn't succeed.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

Kaziranga National Park Kaziranga National Park national park in the state of Assam, India

Corbett tops in tiger count, Madhya Pradesh pips Karnataka

 Corbett’s tiger count has been rising — from 137 in 2006 to 174 in 2010 and 215 in 2014. “We had expected the numbers to be over 250,” said director of..
IndiaTimes

Over 55 lakh people affected, 102 dead due to Assam floods

 A total 56,71,018 people have been affected in 30 districts of Assam due to floods since May 22, the state govt said. 102 people have died due to floods and 615..
IndiaTimes

Assam Floods: 129 animals lost their lives at Kaziranga National Park, Tiger Reserve till now

 The animals which have been rescued include 14 rhinos, five wild buffaloes, eight wild boars, two swamp deer, 95 hog deer, a sambar, three porcupines, and a..
DNA
Flood situation remains grim in Assam [Video]

Flood situation remains grim in Assam

Flood situation in Assam, brought by incessant rainfall, has affected more than 26 lakh people across 27 districts. More than 90 people have died to flood related incidents in the north-eastern state. Nagaon district is among the worst-hit regions. Locals were seen moving to temporary relief shelters. The residents took their belonging and animals with them, as massive water-logging in the district worsened the situation. Along with humans, animals at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Bokakhat too have taken the brunt of the natural disaster. According to Assam government, 129 animal casualties have been reported at the biodiversity park so far which includes 14 rhinos, 5 wild buffaloes, 8 wild boars, 2 swamp deer, 95 hog deer, 1 sambar, 3 porcupines and 1 Python.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Rhinoceros Rhinoceros Family of mammals

San Diego Zoo celebrates rhino's first birthday

 The San Diego Zoo is celebrating the first birthday of the first southern white rhino calf conceived through artificial insemination at the zoo. (July..
USATODAY.com
Watch: Rhinos struggle in flooded Kaziranga National Park [Video]

Watch: Rhinos struggle in flooded Kaziranga National Park

While rescue officials are in action at Kaziranga National Park, several rhinos are still stuck in flooded forest. Over 100 animals have died including several one-horned rhinos due to floods so far. Some rhinos have taken refuge on high grounds.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published
Assam floods: Worn-out Rhino rests on highway outside Kaziranga National Park [Video]

Assam floods: Worn-out Rhino rests on highway outside Kaziranga National Park

A Rhino was seen resting near National Highway 37 at Bagori Range yesterday (July 17) after it strayed out to Bandar Dhubi. Officials guided it back to the park. According to Kaziranga National Park Director, P Sivakumar they drive out operations to guide Rhino back to park. It was in very weak state, they gave veterinary support to it. Based on health, they will drive out or shift it to rescue centre.At least 66 animals had died after the Kaziranga National Park forest area was flooded. Large area of Kaziranga National Park has been submerged under flood water. The animals are having a tough time looking to safer areas.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Related videos from verified sources

India floods take devastating toll on wild animals [Video]

India floods take devastating toll on wild animals

About 60 percent of the Kaziranga National Park in the state of Assam is underwater and dozens of animals have been killed.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
Animals in Colombian national park caught on camera [Video]

Animals in Colombian national park caught on camera

Hidden cameras in a Colombian national park record several wild cats, large rodents and bears during a 45-day period. The images were filmed at the Alto Fragua Indi Wasi National Natural Park in the..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:53Published
Hiker's Gun In Backpack Discharges, Shoots Him In The Leg In Rocky Mountain National Park [Video]

Hiker's Gun In Backpack Discharges, Shoots Him In The Leg In Rocky Mountain National Park

A 70-year-old man was accidentally shot in the leg while hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park. It happened in the Emerald Lake area on July 19.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Assam floods: 3-4 days old Rhino calf rescued in Kaziranga National Park

 While floods have wreaked havoc in 30 districts of Assam, four-day-old rhino calf was rescued in the Kaziranga National Park staff on Sunday morning. All efforts...
IndiaTimes

Endangered tigers seen in Thailand after four-year absence

Endangered tigers seen in Thailand after four-year absence Today is Global Tiger Day and conservationists in Thailand are celebrating the occasion with some good news. Several endangered tigers have been sighted...
WorldNews


Tweets about this