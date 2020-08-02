|
Home Minister Amit Shah says he has tested positive for coronavirus
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has got himself admitted in a hospital in New Delhi.
Amit Shah took to his official Twitter handle to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus
The Home minister said "My health is fine but I am getting admitted to...
