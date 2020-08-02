Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Home Minister Amit Shah says he has tested positive for coronavirus

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has got himself admitted in a hospital in New Delhi.

Amit Shah took to his official Twitter handle to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus

The Home minister said "My health is fine but I am getting admitted to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amit Shah pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, hails his contribution to freedom movement [Video]

Amit Shah pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, hails his contribution to freedom movement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary. Shah said that Tilak dedicated his entire life to India’s freedom struggle. He also urged..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:07Published
Amit Shah attends special event on 100th anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak [Video]

Amit Shah attends special event on 100th anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 01 attended a special event on the 100th death anniversary of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak. He addressed a webinar 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published
Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Big B's portrait, wishes him speedy recovery [Video]

Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Big B's portrait, wishes him speedy recovery

A Hyderabad-based Sutikaari artist made a portrait of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan hoping for his speedy recovery from coronavirus. According to artist Gyaneshwar Kamblekar, Sutikaari means making..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (August 2) tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus infection and has been admitted to a hospital. 
Zee News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself confirmed the news from his official Twitter account.
DNA

Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19

 Mr. Shah requests people who came in contact with him to self isolate.
Hindu


Tweets about this

BeyondVisualRa1

BeyondVisualRange(BVR) RT @Krishna70935: Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested covid+ve!😑 Get well soon sir... Praying for your speed recovery 🙏 #AmitShah #union… 1 second ago

DasguptaRumela

Rumela Dasgupta "Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19" https://t.co/IAPjfrwp2B 1 second ago

proindianguy

Meme Addict RT @CrypticMiind: Breaking: Indian Home Minister Amit Shah tested Corona positive. Journalists who licked his feet recently to undergo test. 3 seconds ago

indosecular

Kas RT @timesofindia: Union home minister Amit Shah tests Covid-19 positive Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that he has tested p… 3 seconds ago

RajratiB

Rajrati Bishnu Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Hospitalised, Tweets Amit Shah - NDTV https://t.co/GKkJGRfLdw 6 seconds ago

MindRoomer

Roomer mind RT @sumiteinstein61: What to say now? Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19. How can you assure our safety? Still you t… 6 seconds ago

pktbobl

PRAMOD KUMAR TRIVEDI RT @the_hindu: Amit Shah requests people who came in contact with him to self-isolate https://t.co/OVCjFl1Jgk 6 seconds ago

rpandya72

Rajen Pandya RT @WIONews: #BREAKING | Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/YMgRpcxYSa 7 seconds ago