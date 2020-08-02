Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Union Minister Amit Shah hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment, `get well soon` messages pour in

Zee News Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday informed via a social media post that he was showing symptoms of coronavirus COVID-19 and that he has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi, reactions have been pouring in wishing him a speedy recovery.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Amit Shah tests positive for Coronavirus, admitted to hospital | Oneindia News

Amit Shah tests positive for Coronavirus, admitted to hospital | Oneindia News 01:18

 Union home minister Amit Shah has tested positive for coronavirus, the minister tweeted on Sunday afternoon. He said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. Shah Tweeted, On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amit Shah pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, hails his contribution to freedom movement [Video]

Amit Shah pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, hails his contribution to freedom movement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary. Shah said that Tilak dedicated his entire life to India’s freedom struggle. He also urged..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:07Published
Amit Shah attends special event on 100th anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak [Video]

Amit Shah attends special event on 100th anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 01 attended a special event on the 100th death anniversary of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak. He addressed a webinar 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published
Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Big B's portrait, wishes him speedy recovery [Video]

Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Big B's portrait, wishes him speedy recovery

A Hyderabad-based Sutikaari artist made a portrait of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan hoping for his speedy recovery from coronavirus. According to artist Gyaneshwar Kamblekar, Sutikaari means making..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Tested Covid +ve, health is fine: Amit Shah

 Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to a hospital. The minister said that even though his...
IndiaTimes

Home Minister Amit Shah says he has tested positive for coronavirus

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has got himself admitted in a hospital in New Delhi. Amit...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this