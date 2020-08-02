Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Home Minister Amit Shah hospitalised for COVID-19; get well wishes pour in from across India

DNA Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Sunday
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid: Amit Shah found infected, hospitalised on 'advice of doctors'

Covid: Amit Shah found infected, hospitalised on 'advice of doctors' 01:31

 India's Union Home minister Amit Shah tested positive for Covid-19 infection on August 2. He tweeted about the positive diagnosis, saying that he got tested after showing initial symptoms of the disease. The minister said that he was getting hospitalised on the advice of doctors, although he was...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself confirmed the news from his official Twitter account.
DNA
Amit Shah pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, hails his contribution to freedom movement [Video]

Amit Shah pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, hails his contribution to freedom movement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary. Shah said that Tilak dedicated his entire life to India’s freedom struggle. He also urged the youth to read about the life of the freedom fighter. "Today is the 100th death anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak. I, on behalf of the entire country, pay tribute to the great soul. I would also like to appeal to the youth to read about his life. If you want to know about India and its history, read about Tilak," Shah said. He added, "It has been hundred years since he has been martyred but even today, but even today, his personality, work, and thought is just as relevant today as it was back then. It shows that he was a visionary leader. Reading about Tilak will help solve many problems of life." Earlier, Shah also tweeted hailing Tilak's contribution to the freedom movement. Shah was speaking at 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' webinar which was organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:07Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Watch: UP cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun dies of Covid-19, tributes pour in [Video]

Watch: UP cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun dies of Covid-19, tributes pour in

Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun died of Covid in a hospital in Lucknow. The Technical Education minister tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18 was the only woman cabinet minister in the state. Kamal Rani reportedly had comorbities including diabetes, hypertension and hyperthyroidism. She was MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur and had been elected to the Lok Sabha twice in the past. She was initially admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital but later had to be shifted to the SGPIMS. Condoling the death of the minister, President Ram Nath Kovind said she was well respected for serving people at the grassroots. PM Modi also tweeted to express condolences. Kamal Rani was among the 18 members inducted in the council of ministers headed by Adityanath on August 21, 2019, the first such reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in March 2017. CM Yogi Adityanath said that she was a very popular leader who always made the common person's interests her priority. Her death comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has crossed 89,000 with more than 1,600 fatalities. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:15Published
More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather in Ayodhya: DIG [Video]

More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather in Ayodhya: DIG

Ayodhya DIG, Deepak Kumar on August 02 said that on foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple, not more than 5 people allowed to gather. "A protocol would be followed for the security of PM Modi during his visit to Ayodhya. COVID-19 protocol has also been followed. COVID warriors will also be deployed. More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather. Shops would be open in the city," said DIG.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amit Shah tests positive for Coronavirus, admitted to hospital | Oneindia News [Video]

Amit Shah tests positive for Coronavirus, admitted to hospital | Oneindia News

Union home minister Amit Shah has tested positive for coronavirus, the minister tweeted on Sunday afternoon. He said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. Shah Tweeted, On..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published
Amit Shah attends special event on 100th anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak [Video]

Amit Shah attends special event on 100th anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 01 attended a special event on the 100th death anniversary of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak. He addressed a webinar 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published
Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Big B's portrait, wishes him speedy recovery [Video]

Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Big B's portrait, wishes him speedy recovery

A Hyderabad-based Sutikaari artist made a portrait of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan hoping for his speedy recovery from coronavirus. According to artist Gyaneshwar Kamblekar, Sutikaari means making..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Home Minister Amit Shah says he has tested positive for coronavirus

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has got himself admitted in a hospital in New Delhi. Amit...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimesZee News

Tested Covid +ve, health is fine: Amit Shah

 Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to a hospital. The minister said that even though his...
IndiaTimes

Rafale jets will be game changer for India: Home Minister Amit Shah

 Soon after the five Rafale fighter jets landed at the IAF airbase in Ambala on Wednesday afternoon, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that these multi-role...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz RT @ANI: A team of doctors, led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, is likely to visit Medanta hospital (in Gurugram) to see Union Home M… 10 seconds ago

im_dsingh

Sikarwar RT @ANN_Newsable: Union Home Minister #AmitShah tests positive for Covid-19; admitted to the hospital on doctors' advice. For more details… 13 seconds ago

Rohitk57642485

Rohit k. RT @Monster_shiv: What to say now? Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19. How can you assure our safety? Still you thin… 24 seconds ago

Satyajit2512

Satyajit Mahapatra RT @sumiteinstein61: What to say now? Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19. How can you assure our safety? Still you t… 43 seconds ago

prasantadjkdbr

PRASANTA PHUKAN I pray before The Almighty to bring out our respected Union Home Minister Amit Shahji from the grip of Covid19 with a speedy recovery. 52 seconds ago

jha1808rahul

ImRJ-Rahul Jha RT @ANI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for #COVID19. He is being admitted to the hospital. https://t.co/jgYN2wBEzA 54 seconds ago

jackrules13

jack rules RT @HarshBisaria: What to say now ? Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for #COVID_19. How can you (@DrRPNishank ) assure student… 1 minute ago

ajainaja

Ajain.S RT @desiyathamilan: Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital | India News | Zee News https://t.co/8N… 1 minute ago