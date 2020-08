You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid-19: More than 3000 Corona positive people untraceable in Bengaluru | Oneindia News



As Karnataka battles a deluge of Coronavirus Cases, As many as 3,338 people infected with the novel coronavirus are untraceable in Bengaluru and a search is underway to trace them. The number accounts.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:45 Published 1 week ago Watch: 100-year-old woman beats Covid-19 in Karnataka's Huvina Hadagali



A 100-year-old woman from Karnataka won the battle against Covid-19. Hallamma hails from Karnataka's Huvina Hadagali. She is the oldest patient diagnosed and cured of Covid in the state. Hallamma was.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:07 Published 1 week ago Bus, auto services resume in Bengaluru after lifting of lockdown



Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced lifted the lockdown in Karnataka on July 21. Though the night curfew, from 9pm to 5am, and Sunday curfew will stay in place. People were seen heading out in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus| Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19 He tweeted: 'Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors'

Hindu 1 hour ago





Tweets about this