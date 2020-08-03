Global  
 

Senior Bihar police officer Vinay Tiwari probing Sushant Singh Rajput case `forcibly quarantined` in Mumbai

Zee News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
In a surprising development, IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai from Patna on Sunday (August 2) to probe a case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been "forcibly quarantined" for 14 days by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.
