Senior Bihar police officer Vinay Tiwari probing Sushant Singh Rajput case `forcibly quarantined` in Mumbai
Monday, 3 August 2020 () In a surprising development, IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai from Patna on Sunday (August 2) to probe a case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been "forcibly quarantined" for 14 days by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.
Minister of State of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, RK Singh on August 02 stated that the Mumbai police didn't do anything in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. He said, "People's demand for transferring case to CBI is justified. I took this request to Maharashtra CM, but he was not in favour. CBI...