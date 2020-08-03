Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19

110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital



A 110-year-old woman, Siddamma has recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from a COVID Hospital in Chitradurga on Saturday. The centenarian had reportedly tested positive for the disease on July 27, 2020 and she recovered in just 5 days. After her recovery, the woman, dressed in a sari was seen being wheeled out from the hospital. According to officials, Siddamma stays in the police quarters and has five children, 17 grand children and 22 great grandchildren. As the elderly are considered to be at more risk from Covid, Siddamma's case comes as inspiration for doctors and patients alike. Over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 1,29,287. The active cases in the state now stand at 73,219 while 53,648 people have been discharged. 2,412 deaths have also been reported in the state due to Covid-19. Watch the full video for all the details.

