Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19

DNA Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
He also instructed those who came in contact with him recently to self-quarantine themselves.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus 01:02

 Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to a tweet he posted on Sunday. The Chief Minister, 77, said he is fine and is being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chief minister elected head of government of a sub-national entity

At least 21 dead after drinking spurious liquor in Punjab's 3 districts, CM orders magisterial probe

 The deaths took place in Punjab's Amritsar, Batala and Tarn Taran districts since Wednesday night. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a..
DNA
Congress holds nationwide protest against BJP over Rajasthan political crisis [Video]

Congress holds nationwide protest against BJP over Rajasthan political crisis

The Congress staged a nationwide protest in front of the Raj Bhavans of various states with the slogan 'Save Democracy and Save Constitution" against the actions of the BJP amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, on July 27. Former Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi along with Congress workers and leaders held a protest in Guwahati on Monday. Meanwhile, former CM of Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat also staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan in Dehradun along with party workers. Protesters were seen holding banners and placards and also raised slogans. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, protestors were also seen wearing face masks but were seen flouting social distancing norms. Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:23Published

Karnataka Karnataka State in southern India

110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital [Video]

110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital

A 110-year-old woman, Siddamma has recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from a COVID Hospital in Chitradurga on Saturday. The centenarian had reportedly tested positive for the disease on July 27, 2020 and she recovered in just 5 days. After her recovery, the woman, dressed in a sari was seen being wheeled out from the hospital. According to officials, Siddamma stays in the police quarters and has five children, 17 grand children and 22 great grandchildren. As the elderly are considered to be at more risk from Covid, Siddamma's case comes as inspiration for doctors and patients alike. Over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 1,29,287. The active cases in the state now stand at 73,219 while 53,648 people have been discharged. 2,412 deaths have also been reported in the state due to Covid-19. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:39Published
110-yr-old Karnataka woman beats COVID-19 [Video]

110-yr-old Karnataka woman beats COVID-19

Siddamma, a 110-year-old woman was discharged today from COVID Hospital in Chitradurga after recovering from COVID-19. She had tested positive for the disease on July 27.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Coronavirus: New 90-minute tests for Covid-19 and flu 'hugely beneficial'

 The "life-saving" rapid tests will help distinguish between Covid-19 and seasonal illnesses.
BBC News

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today, review plans ahead of Ram Temple event

 The Chief Minister was scheduled to visit Ayodhya yesterday but it was cancelled due to the demise of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun who was..
DNA

COVID-19: DCGI nod to Serum Institute of India for phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of Oxford vaccine candidate

 Government officials told PTI that the approval for conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials by the SII was granted by DCGI Dr V G Somani late Sunday night after..
IndiaTimes

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

 Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the second NFL head coach test positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

With 2,627 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka's active case toll leaves Delhi behind [Video]

With 2,627 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka's active case toll leaves Delhi behind

With the highest single-day spike of 28,637 cases and 551 fatalities in last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 8,49,553 on July 12 even as the recovery rate marginally improved to 62.93 per..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19

 He also instructed those who came in contact with him recently to self-quarantine themselves.
DNA Also reported by •AutocarBBC NewsWorldNewsBrighton and Hove NewsIndiaTimesTeam TalkPremium Times NigeriaNewsyHinduPinkNewscbs4.comNew Zealand Herald

Did Rep. Louie Gohmert Get Coronavirus Because He Didn’t Wear A Belt? – OpEd

Did Rep. Louie Gohmert Get Coronavirus Because He Didn’t Wear A Belt? – OpEd “Rep. Louie Gohmert, who often went without a mask, tests positive for the coronavirus.” That is the headline for a Wednesday NBC article regarding United...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Newsy

Tweets about this

chicholmf

Luis Montero Flores RT @AnaCabrera: NEW: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for #COVID19, the NFL team announced in a statement.… 16 seconds ago

MasayoQuick

Masayo Quick RT @robwalton30: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive. The NFL restart is probably not a great idea. 18 seconds ago

reesetheone1

IllinoisNewDemocratRicoP RT @Jeff_McLane: #Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for coronavirus. The story: https://t.co/cLkp1Q3MpY 33 seconds ago

JoJoDeRo15

Joanne D. RT @TrangDoCBS3: According to the #Eagles, Coach Doug Pederson is asymptomatic and doing well. ESPN is reporting it’s believed he did not… 2 minutes ago

benestes

Ben Estes Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/vNEHPbPLDQ via @phillyinquirer 2 minutes ago

jan_viergutz

🇨🇦Jan Viergutz🇨🇦 RT @cjs3872: What's going on in Philadelphia? First, the @Marlins' #coronavirus outbreak happens there (though that likely began in Atlanta… 2 minutes ago

aiswhoais

aiswhoais+01 RT @WashTimes: Philadelphia Eagles head coach tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/HLladvC3iB https://t.co/pYHuLllZ9g 3 minutes ago

sandi_childs

Sami Childs RT @MysterySolvent: The Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tested positive forCOVID-19. 4 minutes ago