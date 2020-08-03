IPS officer Vinay Tiwari probing Sushant Singh Rajput case not in quarantine but under `house arrest`, says Bihar police
Monday, 3 August 2020 () Bihar police on Monday (August 3) slammed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decision to 'forcibly quarantine' IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai from Patna on Sunday (August 2) to probe a case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
