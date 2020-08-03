Global  
 

Raksha Bandhan: History, significance and shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi

Mid-Day Monday, 3 August 2020
This year, the Raksha Bandhan festival will be celebrated on August 3. According to the Hindu Calendar, *Raksha Bandhan* is celebrated every year on the Full Moon day (Purnima Tithi) in the sacred month of Shravan. The day celebrates the bond and love between brother and sister.

'Raksha Bandhan' literally means 'the bond of...
Raksha Bandhan 2020: Delhi markets loaded with varieties of rakhis

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Delhi markets loaded with varieties of rakhis

 Markets in Delhi are loaded with varieties of rakhis and sweets ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival. COVID-19 precautions are also being undertaken both by the shopkeepers and customers. One of the shopkeepers in Karol Bagh said, "We are taking all precautionary measures and also maintain hygiene. Our...

Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on Raksha Bandhan

Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on Raksha Bandhan

Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on August 03 to raise awareness about COVID-19. Santosh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police said, "We have planned to distribute around 7-8 lakh masks...

'Vocal for Local': Florists make eco-friendly rakhis in Lucknow

'Vocal for Local': Florists make eco-friendly rakhis in Lucknow

In a bid to boycott Chinese goods and to become 'Aatmanirbhar', florists in Lucknow decided to make rakhis using flowers. Florists received an order of over 200 rakhis ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Raksha..

Girls from northeastern states tie rakhis to Jitendra Singh, soldiers

Girls from northeastern states tie rakhis to Jitendra Singh, soldiers

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, young daughters and sisters from northeastern states on August 02 tied rakhi to jawans who serve in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It was an expression of their..

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Date, muhurat, history, importance, and significance
