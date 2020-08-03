Raksha Bandhan: History, significance and shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi
Monday, 3 August 2020 () This year, the Raksha Bandhan festival will be celebrated on August 3. According to the Hindu Calendar, *Raksha Bandhan* is celebrated every year on the Full Moon day (Purnima Tithi) in the sacred month of Shravan. The day celebrates the bond and love between brother and sister.
Markets in Delhi are loaded with varieties of rakhis and sweets ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival. COVID-19 precautions are also being undertaken both by the shopkeepers and customers. One of the shopkeepers in Karol Bagh said, "We are taking all precautionary measures and also maintain hygiene. Our...
Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on August 03 to raise awareness about COVID-19. Santosh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police said, "We have planned to distribute around 7-8 lakh masks...
In a bid to boycott Chinese goods and to become 'Aatmanirbhar', florists in Lucknow decided to make rakhis using flowers. Florists received an order of over 200 rakhis ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Raksha..
Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, young daughters and sisters from northeastern states on August 02 tied rakhi to jawans who serve in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It was an expression of their..