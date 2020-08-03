Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Bihar IPS officer in Mumbai, told to quarantine by BMC
Monday, 3 August 2020 () Days after a Bihar police team reached Mumbai to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, a turf battle has broken out between law enforcement officers from the two regions, with even ministers weighing in to control the investigation. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said the Bihar team had exceeded their brief: the law requires an offence to be probed by police and courts within whose jurisdiction it has been committed.
While speaking to ANI in Patna on July 31, the Advocate General in Bihar Government, Lalit Kishore spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He said, "Bihar government has filed caveat before the Supreme Court challenging actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition (seeking transfer of the FIR registered in...
With the ongoing investigations by the Bihar and Mumbai police in the Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case grabbing everyone's attention, Bihar's Director General... IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA •Zee News
