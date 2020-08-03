Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After putting Patna City SP Vinay Tiwari in home quarantine, BMC looking for other officers of Bihar police

Zee News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
After putting Patna City Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari in home quarantine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai is now searching for four other police officers from Bihar who have come to Mumbai to probe a case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Bihar Police yet to get basic documents like post-mortem report of Sushant: DGP

Bihar Police yet to get basic documents like post-mortem report of Sushant: DGP 01:18

 Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sushant Singh Rajput death case said that he has faith that Mumbai Police will cooperate with them as the whole country wants to know what exactly happened with the late actor. The Bihar DGP said, "There is a problem as we haven't yet received even the basic documents...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant death: Bihar IPS officer who reached Mumbai 'forcibly quarantined' [Video]

Sushant death: Bihar IPS officer who reached Mumbai 'forcibly quarantined'

IPS office Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, has allegedly been forcibly quarantined. The allegation was made by another top Bihar officer on Twitter. The officer alleged that..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:48Published
Sushant Rajput death case: Patna SP 'forcibly quarantined' in Mumbai [Video]

Sushant Rajput death case: Patna SP 'forcibly quarantined' in Mumbai

IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team in Sushant Rajput death case probe has been forcibly quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published
Sushant Rajput death case: Patna SP arrives in Mumbai [Video]

Sushant Rajput death case: Patna SP arrives in Mumbai

Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwary on August 2 arrived in Mumbai to join Sushant Rajput death case probe. Bihar Police team is investigating the case in city after actor's father filed case..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

IPS officer Vinay Tiwari probing Sushant Singh Rajput case not in quarantine but under `house arrest`, says Bihar police

 Bihar police on Monday (August 3) slammed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decision to 'forcibly quarantine' IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai...
Zee News

IPS officer Vinay Tiwari probing Sushant Singh Rajput case not in quarantine but under 'house arrest', says Bihar police

 Bihar police on Monday (August 3) slammed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decision to 'forcibly quarantine' IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai...
Zee News


Tweets about this