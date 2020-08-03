After putting Patna City SP Vinay Tiwari in home quarantine, BMC looking for other officers of Bihar police
Monday, 3 August 2020 () After putting Patna City Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari in home quarantine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai is now searching for four other police officers from Bihar who have come to Mumbai to probe a case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sushant Singh Rajput death case said that he has faith that Mumbai Police will cooperate with them as the whole country wants to know what exactly happened with the late actor. The Bihar DGP said, "There is a problem as we haven't yet received even the basic documents...