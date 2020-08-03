Worried about Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s health: BJP leader Uma Bharti to skip Ram Temple `bhoomi pujan` ceremony due to COVID-19
Monday, 3 August 2020 () Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday (August 3) tweeted that she will not attend the Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony in Ayodhya on Wednesday (August 5) due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic situation. Bharti said she is worried about the health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the chief guest at 'bhoomi pujan', after hearing that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and some other BJP leaders have also tested positive for coronavirus.
Earthen lamps being made in Ayodhya, ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5. The potters received an order to make 1.25 lakh earthen lamps. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction on Ram...
BJP leader Uma Bharti said that she will skip the 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya. The BJP leader tweeted that she is leaving for Ayodhya from Bhopal and she is afraid that she may come into contact..
The temple town of Ayodhya is preparing with pomp for the foundation laying of the new Ram Mandir. Beautification work is being carried out along with improvement of basic civic facilities like roads...
