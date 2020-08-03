Worried about Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s health: BJP leader Uma Bharti to skip Ram Temple `bhoomi pujan` ceremony due to COVID-19

Global  
 

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday (August 3) tweeted that she will not attend the Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony in Ayodhya on Wednesday (August 5) due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic situation. Bharti said she is worried about the health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the chief guest at 'bhoomi pujan', after hearing that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and some other BJP leaders have also tested positive for coronavirus.
