Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

Zee News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said he has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday (August 3, 2020). Karti shared the information taking to his Twitter handle.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Congress leader PC Sharma tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader PC Sharma tests positive for COVID-19 01:06

 Congress leader PC Sharma on August 01 said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a self-made video, the former minister in Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am healthy for now and undergoing medical treatment at Chirayu Hospital. I...

