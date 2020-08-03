Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus



Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to a tweet he posted on Sunday. The Chief Minister, 77, said he is fine and is being hospitalised as.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:02 Published 11 hours ago India's interior minister hospitalized



Amit Shah, India's interior minister and a close aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweets that he has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03 Published 15 hours ago CDC: 44% of attendees at Georgia overnight camp test positive for COVID-19



Nearly half of those who attended an overnight camp held in Georgia have tested positive for COVID-19. 344 campers and staff members have been tested and received their results. Of the 344 available.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Louie Gohmert: Anti-mask Republican tests positive for coronavirus after attending Barr testimony A Texas Republican who has refused to wear a mask while walking through the halls of Congress and attending high-profile hearings with members of the White House...

