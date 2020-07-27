|
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests COVID-19 positive
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Karti said that his symptoms are mild, and he is under home quarantine.
Karti Chidambaram Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Watch: Congress MLAs celebrate Bharosi Lal's birthday at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01Published
Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, condition stableCongress interim President Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday discharged Sir from Ganga Ram Hospital.
DNA
High time Mehbooba Mufti is released: Rahul GandhiEarlier on Saturday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the extension of the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti..
IndiaTimes
