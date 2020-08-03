Sushant Singh Rajput`s sisters were called to join the probe but they didn`t come, says Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh
Monday, 3 August 2020 () Amid the ongoing tussle between Mumbai and Bihar police over the probe of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh on Monday (August 3) said that Mumbai police has started an investigation in this after filing an Accidental Death Report.
Bollywood Actress Rhea Chakraborty on July 31 in a video voiced confidence on getting justice in Sushant Singh death case. "I have immense faith in God and the judiciary, I believe that I will get justice. I refrain commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub judice," said Chakraborty...
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari forcibly quarantined in Mumbai said that the incident was not right; Bihar police is carrying out its duty. Nitish Kumar..