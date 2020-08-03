Wonder why home minister chose private hospital, not AIIMS: Tharoor on Amit Shah testing Covid-19 positive
Monday, 3 August 2020 () Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned Union home minster Amit Shah's choice of a private hospital over a government one after he tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Tharoor said, "True. Wonder why our home minister, when ill, chose not to go to AIIMS but to a private hospital in a neighbouring state."
Union home minister Amit Shah has tested positive for coronavirus, the minister tweeted on Sunday afternoon. He said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. Shah Tweeted, On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health...
Politics over the New Education Policy continues as Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said the policy had two problems. Welcoming some of the reforms, Sisodia also pointed out changes, he thought were a problem. The new National Education Policy (NEP) recommends a "highly-regulated" and "poorly-funded" education model, while it is either confused or silent on how the reforms outlined in it will be achieved, Sisodia said. Referring to the policy as a "progressive document", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said it recognises the flaws in the current education system but was unable to break free of the pressures of old traditions. "The NEP is a progressive document but there is no roadmap for its implementation. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also raised a question of why the policy was not discussed in Parliament. Tharoor said BJP has chosen unrealistic targets in the education sector through NEP.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by doctors to get admitted. The Karnataka CM has also asked people who met him recently to get themselves tested. Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus. Shah is the first union cabinet minister to get infected. Shah had also attended the recent cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Home Minister was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being advised by the doctors. Shah had shared the news on Twitter. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also infected. Purohit was asked to home-quarantine by the doctors after he showed mild symptoms of coronavirus
