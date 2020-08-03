Global  
 

Wonder why home minister chose private hospital, not AIIMS: Tharoor on Amit Shah testing Covid-19 positive

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned Union home minster Amit Shah's choice of a private hospital over a government one after he tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Tharoor said, "True. Wonder why our home minister, when ill, chose not to go to AIIMS but to a private hospital in a neighbouring state."
