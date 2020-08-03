Wonder why home minister chose private hospital, not AIIMS: Tharoor on Amit Shah testing Covid-19 positive

‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia



Politics over the New Education Policy continues as Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said the policy had two problems. Welcoming some of the reforms, Sisodia also pointed out changes, he thought were a problem. The new National Education Policy (NEP) recommends a "highly-regulated" and "poorly-funded" education model, while it is either confused or silent on how the reforms outlined in it will be achieved, Sisodia said. Referring to the policy as a "progressive document", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said it recognises the flaws in the current education system but was unable to break free of the pressures of old traditions. "The NEP is a progressive document but there is no roadmap for its implementation. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also raised a question of why the policy was not discussed in Parliament. Tharoor said BJP has chosen unrealistic targets in the education sector through NEP.

