Ram temple: Uma Bharti opts out of 'bhumi pujan' ceremony
Monday, 3 August 2020 () Senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti has asked the senior officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to remove her name from the list of invitees for the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.
BJP leader Uma Bharti said that she will skip the 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya. The BJP leader tweeted that she is leaving for Ayodhya from Bhopal and she is afraid that she may come into contact with some Covid positive person. She added that she would not like to endanger PM Modi or any other...
The temple town of Ayodhya is preparing with pomp for the foundation laying of the new Ram Mandir. Beautification work is being carried out along with improvement of basic civic facilities like roads...
