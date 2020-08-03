Global  
 

Ram temple: Uma Bharti opts out of 'bhumi pujan' ceremony

Mid-Day Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti has asked the senior officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to remove her name from the list of invitees for the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Taking to Twitter, Uma Bharti said...
 BJP leader Uma Bharti said that she will skip the 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya. The BJP leader tweeted that she is leaving for Ayodhya from Bhopal and she is afraid that she may come into contact with some Covid positive person. She added that she would not like to endanger PM Modi or any other...

