Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters were called to join the probe but they didn't come, says Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh
Monday, 3 August 2020 () Amid the ongoing tussle between Mumbai and Bihar police over the probe of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh on Monday (August 3) said that Mumbai police has started an investigation in this after filing an Accidental Death Report.
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe has turned into a war of words between Bihar and Maharshtra as both the state forces investigate. The investigation has led to allegations and counter-allegations from both sides. A four-member team of Patna Police, which reached Mumbai on...
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari forcibly quarantined in Mumbai said that the incident was not right; Bihar police is carrying out its duty. Nitish Kumar..