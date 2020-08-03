Global  
 

Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters were called to join the probe but they didn't come, says Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh

Monday, 3 August 2020
Amid the ongoing tussle between Mumbai and Bihar police over the probe of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh on Monday (August 3) said that Mumbai police has started an investigation in this after filing an Accidental Death Report. 
