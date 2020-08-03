Global  
 

'It's Lord Ram's wish': Ayodhya dispute litigant Iqbal Ansari gets first invite for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
"I believe it was Lord Ram's wish that I receive the first invitation. I accept it. Hindus and Muslims live in harmony in Ayodhya. The temple's land is being worshipped and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming for the event to Ayodhya," Ansari told ANI. "When the temple will be built, the fate of Ayodhya will also change. Ayodhya will become more beautiful," he added.
