Sushant Singh Rajput`s sisters were called to join the probe but they didn`t come, says Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh

Zee News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Amid the ongoing tussle between Mumbai and Bihar police over the probe of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday (August 3) said that Mumbai police has started an investigation in this after filing an Accidental Death Report. 
News video: Sushant death: Bihar IPS officer who reached Mumbai 'forcibly quarantined'

Sushant death: Bihar IPS officer who reached Mumbai 'forcibly quarantined' 02:48

 IPS office Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, has allegedly been forcibly quarantined. The allegation was made by another top Bihar officer on Twitter. The officer alleged that Tiwari was not even provided accommodation in the IPS mess despite a request being made. This comes amid...

