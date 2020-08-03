Sushant Singh Rajput`s sisters were called to join the probe but they didn`t come, says Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh
Monday, 3 August 2020 () Amid the ongoing tussle between Mumbai and Bihar police over the probe of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday (August 3) said that Mumbai police has started an investigation in this after filing an Accidental Death Report.
IPS office Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, has allegedly been forcibly quarantined. The allegation was made by another top Bihar officer on Twitter. The officer alleged that Tiwari was not even provided accommodation in the IPS mess despite a request being made. This comes amid...
Bihar Poice IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who has been tasked with heading the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case by DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has been quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal..
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari forcibly quarantined in Mumbai said that the incident was not right; Bihar police is carrying out its duty. Nitish Kumar..