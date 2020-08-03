PM Modi to represent all devotees, only invitees should come for Ram temple foundation ceremony: CM Yogi Adityanath
Monday, 3 August 2020 () Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that all the devotees want to come to witness the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5 but only those who are invited should come here as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will represent all of them.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Ayodhya ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. PM Modi offered prayers at 10th century Hanumangarhi Temple before going for the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple. He also performed 'aarti' of Lord Hanuman. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister...
Whole city poured into religious zeal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of most awaited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who accompanied the Prime Minister during the event thanked him for his presence today. He said, "I thank PM Modi for being present today, at the most awaited moment of the past 500 years. We have to implement the work plan prepared by PM Modi. This temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram's greatness but of India's too."
Indians in the United States celebrated the foundation laying ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Indians gathered outside Capitol Hill in Washington for the celebration. People wore saffron clothes, held saffron flags to celebrate the Bhoomi Pujan. Members of Indian community also chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'bhumi pujan' & laid foundation stone of the new Ram temple. PM Modi also offered prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla' or child deity. All participants, including PM and priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms. Attendance at the event was limited due to outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the grand ceremony. Construction of Ram Temple is beginning 9 months after SC verdict. Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is overseeing temple construction.
AIMPLB’s Zafaryab Jilani spoke on the Ayodhya’s bhoomi pujan event. Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya site, Jilani said PM should not have visited the site. “A PM can visit anywhere in a personal capacity but cannot visit religious places,” Jilani said during a debate with Hindustan Times. PM Modi visited Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also attended the ceremony. Watch the full video for more details.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya. He hailed the democratic institutions of India for the resolution of the decades-long Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. Adityanath said that many generations had perished waiting for the moment of construction of a grand temple for the Hindu god Ram, believed to have been born in Ayodhya, at the spot where the Babri mosque once stood. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'helping Indians witness this proud moment'. Watch the full video for more.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated first anniversary of Ladakh's union territory status. The programme took place at party office where Member of Parliament (MP), Jamyang Tsering Namgyal attended the event as the chief guest. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said, "After 71 years of struggle and Ladakhis got new identity so everyone must thanked Modi government." On August 05, last year, the government bifurcated state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh under Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on August 05 organised a 'Ram Darbar' at his residence in Bhopal on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya. While speaking to media persons, Nath said, "Today is a historic day in our country, every Indian wanted construction of Ram Mandir to begin. Rajiv Gandhi had opened the lock in 1985, he said in 1989 that there will be Ram Rajya and temple should be built. If someone tries to take credit, it is wrong." Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya today.
Uttar Pradesh police arrested 10th accused who was absconding in journalist Vikram Joshi murder case. Ghaziabad police on Wednesday (August 5) arrested another accused Akash Bihari. Ghaziabad Police had also placed a reward of Rs 25000 on the accused Akash Bihari. "10th accused who was absconding has been arrested. 9 accused were arrested earlier. Chargesheet will be filed soon," said Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad. Joshi died on July 22 after he was shot at by miscreants on July 20.
From China allowing Indians to return to another Uttar Pradesh minister reportedly testing positive - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 150 Indians including diplomats' kin, bank staff, etc will return to China on August 6. Beijing hadn't allowed Indians into China on a June 29 flight following which hectic talks took place. China will allow those who get tested within five days of journey and get health form endorsed. Bill Gates said that the US must have global approach on vaccine and not just 'take care of ourselves'. Meanwhile, China, which claims Taiwan as a part of its territory, has said that US must end Taiwan ties to avoid damage to Washington-Beijing ties. As per Reuters calculations, one person is dying every 15 seconds due to Covid. As per the past two weeks' data, nearly 5,900 Covid-related deaths happening every 24 hours. In UP, minister Brajesh Pathak has reportedly found infected on August 5, while another state minister Kamal Rani Varun had recently died due to Covid infection.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on August 05 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said PM has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. Adding on it, Owaisi said this is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva. "The Prime Minister today said he was emotional. I want to say that I am also equally emotional because I believe in coexistence and equality of citizenship. Mr Prime Minister, I am emotional because a mosque stood there for 450 years," he added. Today, PM laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.
