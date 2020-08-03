Global  
 

One News Page

3.3 magnitude earthquake hits south Gujarat; no casualty reported

Mid-Day Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 shook parts of south Gujarat on Monday evening, but no casualty or damage to property was reported from the region, officials said. The earthquake''s epicentre was in Bharuch district, around 200km from here, they said.

The earthquake of magnitude 3.3 was recorded with its epicentre 7 kilometres...
