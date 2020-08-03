3.3 magnitude earthquake hits south Gujarat; no casualty reported
Monday, 3 August 2020 () An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 shook parts of south Gujarat on Monday evening, but no casualty or damage to property was reported from the region, officials said. The earthquake''s epicentre was in Bharuch district, around 200km from here, they said.
