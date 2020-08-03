Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Islamabad High Court directs Pak govt to 'authorise' India to appoint lawyer

'Absurd', 'obsessed': India slams Pakistan over map claiming Gujarat, J&K parts



India launched a stinging attack on the Pakistan government over its new political map. Ministry of External Affairs SPokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the claims made by Pakistan are absurd and have no credibility whatsoever. He added that the map proves that Pakistan wants to capture more and more territory by using cross border terrorism. He also lashed out at the Pakistan government's handling of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case saying that Islamabad has not yet reached out to India over the high court decision to inform India to appoint a lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav. He added that Pakistan must address basic issues of effective review and adherence to the International Court of Justice verdict on the matter and provide unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional access to Jadhav. Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage. India has rejected Pakistan's allegations and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar. Jadhav had been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in early 2017.Watch the full video for all the details.

