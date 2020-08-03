|
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Islamabad High Court directs Pak govt to 'authorise' India to appoint lawyer
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Islamabad High Court on Monday directed Pakistani government to not only inform Kulbhushan Jadhav of his right to avail "statutory remedy" but also "authorise" India to arrange a lawyer for the case. The special bench consisted of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kulbhushan Jadhav Indian national in Pakistani custody
'Absurd', 'obsessed': India slams Pakistan over map claiming Gujarat, J&K parts
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:15Published
Pakistan claims it asked India to appoint counsel for Kulbhushan JadhavPakistan on Thursday claimed that it has asked India through diplomatic channels to appoint a counsel for death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, but New Delhi..
IndiaTimes
'Haven't received any communication from Pak': MEA on Kulbhushan Jadhav case
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08Published
Islamabad High Court
Have not received any communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case: MEA"We have not received any communication from Pakistan in this regard," external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at an online media briefing...
IndiaTimes
Pakistan court appoints three senior lawyers as amici curiae in Jadhav's caseA top Pakistani court has named three senior lawyers as amici curiae in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav as it ordered the Pakistan government to give "another..
IndiaTimes
Pakistan Country in South Asia
Babar must become a match-winner before being compared to Root and Kohl' - AfridiBabar Azam must "become a match-winner" before he can be compared to Joe Root or Virat Kohli, says ex-Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.
BBC News
Pakistan reports 730 new coronavirus casesISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 730 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 285,921. The death toll..
WorldNews
Stuart Broad: England bowler fined for 'inappropriate language' during first Pakistan TestEngland bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15% of his match fee for using "inappropriate language" during the first Test against Pakistan.
BBC News
Cricketers in Pakistan play on improvised hilly pitch
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj receives death threat from Pakistani number, lodges police complaintBharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao Sakshi Maharaj on Monday received death threats from an unidentified Pakistani number, following which..
DNA
Athar Minallah Pakistani lawyer
Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb Pakistani barrister and judge
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this