Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Islamabad High Court directs Pak govt to 'authorise' India to appoint lawyer

DNA Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Islamabad High Court on Monday directed Pakistani government to not only inform Kulbhushan Jadhav of his right to avail "statutory remedy" but also "authorise" India to arrange a lawyer for the case. The special bench consisted of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: India bans more Chinese apps | Ram mandir foundation laid & more news | Oneindia News

India bans more Chinese apps | Ram mandir foundation laid & more news | Oneindia News 02:33

 PM Modi conducts Bhoomi Pujan for Ram Mandir, says centuries of wait has ended; Omar Abdullah says 'authorities are still afraid' one year after abrogation of Article 370; Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court says 'Truth should come out'; India bans more Chinese apps, including Mi browser;...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kulbhushan Jadhav Indian national in Pakistani custody

'Absurd', 'obsessed': India slams Pakistan over map claiming Gujarat, J&K parts [Video]

'Absurd', 'obsessed': India slams Pakistan over map claiming Gujarat, J&K parts

India launched a stinging attack on the Pakistan government over its new political map. Ministry of External Affairs SPokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the claims made by Pakistan are absurd and have no credibility whatsoever. He added that the map proves that Pakistan wants to capture more and more territory by using cross border terrorism. He also lashed out at the Pakistan government's handling of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case saying that Islamabad has not yet reached out to India over the high court decision to inform India to appoint a lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav. He added that Pakistan must address basic issues of effective review and adherence to the International Court of Justice verdict on the matter and provide unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional access to Jadhav. Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage. India has rejected Pakistan's allegations and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar. Jadhav had been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in early 2017.Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:15Published

Pakistan claims it asked India to appoint counsel for Kulbhushan Jadhav

 Pakistan on Thursday claimed that it has asked India through diplomatic channels to appoint a counsel for death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, but New Delhi..
IndiaTimes
'Haven't received any communication from Pak': MEA on Kulbhushan Jadhav case [Video]

'Haven't received any communication from Pak': MEA on Kulbhushan Jadhav case

"Haven't received any communication from Pakistan Government in this regard", said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 06 on being asked if Pakistan has reached out to India after Islamabad Court ordered that Indian officials should be given chance to give their stance while hearing petition on appointing lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Islamabad High Court

Have not received any communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case: MEA

 "We have not received any communication from Pakistan in this regard," external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at an online media briefing...
IndiaTimes

Pakistan court appoints three senior lawyers as amici curiae in Jadhav's case

 A top Pakistani court has named three senior lawyers as amici curiae in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav as it ordered the Pakistan government to give "another..
IndiaTimes

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Babar must become a match-winner before being compared to Root and Kohl' - Afridi

 Babar Azam must "become a match-winner" before he can be compared to Joe Root or Virat Kohli, says ex-Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.
BBC News

Pakistan reports 730 new coronavirus cases

 ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 730 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 285,921. The death toll..
WorldNews

Stuart Broad: England bowler fined for 'inappropriate language' during first Pakistan Test

 England bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15% of his match fee for using "inappropriate language" during the first Test against Pakistan.
BBC News
Cricketers in Pakistan play on improvised hilly pitch [Video]

Cricketers in Pakistan play on improvised hilly pitch

Villagers in the remote Abbottabad region of Pakistan take part in animprovised cricket match on the steep site of an old landslide after diggingout a makeshift pitch. Shakir Abbasi, the sports journalist who filmed thevideo, said he hopes the success of the viral video will encourage someone tobuild a more traditional cricket pitch for them to play on.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj receives death threat from Pakistani number, lodges police complaint

 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao Sakshi Maharaj on Monday received death threats from an unidentified Pakistani number, following which..
DNA

Athar Minallah Pakistani lawyer


Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb Pakistani barrister and judge


Related videos from verified sources

Will abide by SC: Anil Deshmukh on parallel investigation in SSR death case [Video]

Will abide by SC: Anil Deshmukh on parallel investigation in SSR death case

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on being asked if Mumbai Police will hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe to CBI or there will be a parallel investigation, said that the state..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case|Oneindia [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case|Oneindia

India's coronavirus cases soared past 20 lakh after a record surge of 62,538 new patients in the last 24 hours. It took three weeks for the country's Covid count to double, the tally had crossed 10..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:45Published
Delhi HC gives nod to online open book examination for Delhi University final year students|Oneindia [Video]

Delhi HC gives nod to online open book examination for Delhi University final year students|Oneindia

Delhi High Court on Friday allowed Delhi University to conduct online open-book exams or final-year students, in compliance with the directions passed by the University Grants Commission and the court...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Jadhav case: Pak court appoints 3 amici curiae

 A top Pakistani court has named three senior lawyers as amici curiae in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav as it ordered the Pakistan govt to give "another chance" to...
IndiaTimes

BSF kills Pak intruder along IB in Barmer

 A Pakistani infiltrator was killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan's Barmer district,...
IndiaTimes

Give India another go to get Jadhav a lawyer: Pak court

 The Islamabad high court on Monday ordered the Pakistani government to make another offer to India to appoint a lawyer for its national Kulbhushan Jadhav who was...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this