Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

J&K: Curfew imposed in Srinagar on August 4-5 in wake of first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

DNA Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
There will be curfew/restrictions in Srinagar on August 4 and 5. A series of inputs that have been received suggest that some groups are planning to observe August 5 as 'Black Day'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

'Vocal for Local': Kashmiri youth develops substitute of Chinese app 'SHAREit' [Video]

'Vocal for Local': Kashmiri youth develops substitute of Chinese app 'SHAREit'

Tipu Sultan Wani from J-K's Budgam has developed a mobile application for sharing files. He said, "File Share Tool app has got good response from people. It transfers files at speed of 40 MB per second which is faster than recently banned Chinese app SHAREit."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

Army reviews security situation in Kashmir ahead of first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370

 Senior officers from Army, police and other security agencies reviewed the security situation in Kashmir on Monday ahead of the first anniversary of the..
IndiaTimes

Srinagar Srinagar City in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Two-day curfew in Srinagar from today
IndiaTimes
People in Srinagar celebrate Eid al-Adha at homes amid COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

People in Srinagar celebrate Eid al-Adha at homes amid COVID-19 lockdown

As Srinagar is reeling under COVID-19 lockdown, people celebrated the festival of Eid al-Adha at their homes on August 01. Locals are avoiding from visiting mosques to contain the spread of COVID-19. Security personnel kept a strict vigil in Srinagar to avoid unnecessary movement of public.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Black Day (South Korea) Black Day (South Korea) informal holiday oriented toward single people in South Korea


Related videos from verified sources

Kashmiri actor-producer gains prominence in B-town [Video]

Kashmiri actor-producer gains prominence in B-town

Kashmiri youth are reaping peace dividends post abrogation of Article 370. Danish Kak, an actor-producer from Srinagar has gained prominence in B-town. He bagged his first Bollywood break with 'Student..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Morning Digest: Curfew announced in Srinagar for two days; Trump signs executive order against hiring H1B visa holders for federal contracts, and more

 A select list of stories to read before you start your day.
Hindu

No resident of Srinagar active in terror ranks: Kashmir Zone Police

 Yesterday two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were gunned down in an encounter. The slain terrorists included Ishfaq Rashid Khan, resident of Srinagar,...
DNA Also reported by •SeattlePI.comIndian ExpressHinduIndiaTimes

Eid-ul-Adha 2020: Two-day relaxation for shopping in Srinagar

 Essential services shops will open for two days on 29 and 30 July with strict adherence to notified COVID-19 preventive guidelines in Srinagar, the district...
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

mahavir0017

'चौकीदार ईमानदार है' / 'Chowkidar Imandar hai' RT @JmuKmrPolice: Chief Secretary Sh B.V. R.Subrahmanyam Director General of Police Sh Dilbag Singh visited parts of Srinagar city to take… 12 hours ago

SpeaksJk

JK Speaks Chief Secretary J&K B.V. R.Subrahmanyam DGP Dilbag Singh visited parts of #Srinagar city to take stock of security… https://t.co/nOUbeS6JBX 2 days ago