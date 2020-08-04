|
J&K: Curfew imposed in Srinagar on August 4-5 in wake of first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
There will be curfew/restrictions in Srinagar on August 4 and 5. A series of inputs that have been received suggest that some groups are planning to observe August 5 as 'Black Day'.
