J&K: Curfew imposed in Srinagar on August 4-5 in wake of first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

There will be curfew/restrictions in Srinagar on August 4 and 5. A series of inputs that have been received suggest that some groups are planning to observe August 5 as 'Black Day'. 👓 View full article

