Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai Rains: BEST bus services diverted on 8 routes; check traffic diversion in city and suburbs

DNA Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Mumbai Rains Traffic Update: BEST bus services diverted on 8 routes in various parts of Mumbai city and suburbs. IMD has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'We are trying to speak with Mumbai officials': Bihar DGP on IPS officer forcibly quarantined by BMC

'We are trying to speak with Mumbai officials': Bihar DGP on IPS officer forcibly quarantined by BMC 01:17

 Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey reacted on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari quarantined in Mumbai and said that they are trying to speak with the DGP and other officials of Mumbai police. "I don't have more to say on this," he added. IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who reached Mumbai from Patna on...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Post overnight rains, Mumbai wakes up to severe waterlogging; Red Alert in city for 2 days, check high tide timings here

 Mumbai Rains: IMD has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai. With a high tide expected at 12:47 pm, the Brihanmumbai..
DNA

Forensic auditor will examine Sushant’s a/cs: Mumbai top cop

 The Mumbai police will seek the help of a forensic auditor to examine the financial transactions of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34) who was found dead in his..
IndiaTimes
'WHO, ICMR guidelines same for all': Mumbai Mayor on quarantining Patna SP [Video]

'WHO, ICMR guidelines same for all': Mumbai Mayor on quarantining Patna SP

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on IPS officer Vinay Tiwari put under quarantine by BMC officials stated that guidelines by WHO and ICMR are same for all. "WHO and ICMR guidelines and SOPs are same for all. No one is forced into anything. People can be quarantined either at hotels or placed in home quarantine. SOP was followed. I think it was not forced," said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. Patna SP arrived in Mumbai to join Sushant's death case probe.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
Vikram Chandra on top leaders testing Covid+, focus back on virus spike [Video]

Vikram Chandra on top leaders testing Covid+, focus back on virus spike

With some of the top political leaders, including home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the focus is back on the spike in the number of infection which have now crossed the 18-lakh mark. Meanwhile, a blame game has ensued between the Mumbai and Bihar police after a top cop from the eastern state was sent into quarantine in Mumbai. Top stories with Vikram Chandra in this Editorji evening playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:13Published

India Meteorological Department meteorological agency of the Government of India

Heavy rain lashes parts of Kozhikode [Video]

Heavy rain lashes parts of Kozhikode

Rain lashed parts of Kozhikode on August 02. Orange alert has been issued by India Meteorological Department for the district on August 03. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Related videos from verified sources

Sushant Rajput death case: Patna SP arrives in Mumbai [Video]

Sushant Rajput death case: Patna SP arrives in Mumbai

Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwary on August 2 arrived in Mumbai to join Sushant Rajput death case probe. Bihar Police team is investigating the case in city after actor's father filed case..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published
New 'smart' bus stops rolled out across Bangkok [Video]

New 'smart' bus stops rolled out across Bangkok

Footage shows a new 'smart' bus stop that opened in Bangkok, Thailand, today July 30, featuring WiFi, mobile charging, and security cameras. The 350 new stops will be installed over the next 12..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:37Published
Watch: Heavy rains lash parts of Kerala, IMD issues yellow alert [Video]

Watch: Heavy rains lash parts of Kerala, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Wednesday. Rains were accompanied by strong winds. Heavy showers have inundated low lying areas. IMD has issued orange alert for six districts namely..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:40Published

Tweets about this