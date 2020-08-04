Mumbai Rains: BEST bus services diverted on 8 routes; check traffic diversion in city and suburbs

'WHO, ICMR guidelines same for all': Mumbai Mayor on quarantining Patna SP



Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on IPS officer Vinay Tiwari put under quarantine by BMC officials stated that guidelines by WHO and ICMR are same for all. "WHO and ICMR guidelines and SOPs are same for all. No one is forced into anything. People can be quarantined either at hotels or placed in home quarantine. SOP was followed. I think it was not forced," said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. Patna SP arrived in Mumbai to join Sushant's death case probe.

