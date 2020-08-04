Mumbai Rains: BEST bus services diverted on 8 routes; check traffic diversion in city and suburbs
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () Mumbai Rains Traffic Update: BEST bus services diverted on 8 routes in various parts of Mumbai city and suburbs. IMD has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai.
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey reacted on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari quarantined in Mumbai and said that they are trying to speak with the DGP and other officials of Mumbai police. "I don't have more to say on this," he added. IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who reached Mumbai from Patna on...
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on IPS officer Vinay Tiwari put under quarantine by BMC officials stated that guidelines by WHO and ICMR are same for all. "WHO and ICMR guidelines and SOPs are same for all. No one is forced into anything. People can be quarantined either at hotels or placed in home quarantine. SOP was followed. I think it was not forced," said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. Patna SP arrived in Mumbai to join Sushant's death case probe.
With some of the top political leaders, including home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the focus is back on the spike in the number of infection which have now crossed the 18-lakh mark. Meanwhile, a blame game has ensued between the Mumbai and Bihar police after a top cop from the eastern state was sent into quarantine in Mumbai. Top stories with Vikram Chandra in this Editorji evening playlist.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:13Published