Mumbai Rains: All offices, other establishments to remain closed today; emergency services exempted

Rain Mumbai



Mumbaikars woke up to heavy waterlogging after continuous rainfall all through the night. The weather department has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also issued an alert to all concerned departments and citizens of Mumbai. BMC said that Mumbai city received 140.5 mm rain from 8 am on August 3 to 3 am on August 4, while the Eastern and Western Suburbs recorded 84.77 mm and 79.27 mm of rainfall respectively. The city corporation has also been put on fire brigade, pumping stations, coastal security agencies and the disaster management teams on alert. The IMD said that extremely heavy rain will occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on August 4 and August 5. Ratnagiri district is also expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 4, while Palghar district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 5. BMC has also issued an advisory asking people not to venture out to beaches on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details.

