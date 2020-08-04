|
Mumbai Rains: All offices, other establishments to remain closed today; emergency services exempted
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
With continuous rainfall all through the night, people in several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday woke up to severe waterlogging. The weather department has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai. In view of the rainfall situation and the heavy rains forecast, the Brihanmumbai Municipal...
