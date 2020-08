HT Digital Content - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarial Purohit test positive 03:12 Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by doctors to get admitted. The Karnataka CM has also asked people who met him recently to get themselves...