All good with BJP in Bengal, TMC spreading rumours: Dilip Ghosh

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Amid reports of infighting in the BJP unit of West Bengal, the party's state president, Dilip Ghosh, on Monday asserted that all was well in the organisation, and charged the TMC with spreading canards against the saffron camp. The senior BJP leader also said that a section of media was trying to mislead the people of the state...
