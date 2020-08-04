UPSC Civil Services 2019 Results declared; Pradeep Singh tops, Jatin Kishore 2nd, Pratibha Verma 3rd, full list here
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday (August 4) released the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 result. Candiidates who had appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Exam should note that the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 result or the provisional appointment list for the candidates has been released on the official website — upsc.gov.in.