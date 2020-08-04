Ram Temple bhoomipujan should celebrate national unity cultural confluence: Priyanka Gandhi
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday said that the Bhoomipujan of Ramlalla’s temple slated to take place on August 5 should be an occasion that spreads a message of national unity and cultural confluence. Stating that Ram belongs to everyone, Priyanka said: “For ages, the character of Lord Rama has been the thread to unite humanity in the Indian subcontinent.
Politics over the Ram temple foundation laying event is escalating with every passing day. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that BJP leaders were being found Covid positive due since they're not following the beliefs of Hinduism. BJP was quick to respond with MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra...
India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 this year. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. PM Modi thanked Lata and Amritanandmayi on Twitter. President Ram Nath Kovind extended warm greetings to the countrymen. President Kovind celebrared Raksha Bandhan on Monday along with nurses. Home Minister Amit Shah wished people on the occasion. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and shared message for each other. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan penned down a note on sibling bond. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also extended wishes. Meanwhile, a florist in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow made eco-friendly rakhis. In Moradabad, students tied rakhis to trees and prayed for their long life.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram tested positive for COVID-19. Junior Chidambaram experiencing mild symptoms and is under home quarantine. Earlier on August 02, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa also tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra reacted to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's tweet where he gave the credit of Ram Mandir to Rajiv Gandhi. Narottam Mishra said, "Do they assume that Ram Bhakts are stupid? On one hand there is 'Sundar kand' and on the other hand Congress' 'Lanka kand'. Party whose president, Sonia ji has not said a word, how can that party take the credit of Ram Temple. One person is talking about delaying the date, another is talking about 'Sundar kand.' Ram Mandir was a part of BJP's agenda, we said that 'saugand ram ki khate hai, mandir wahi banayege' (we swear on Lord Rama, temple will be constructed there only)."
Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, has been invited for the August 5 event. Iqbal, the son of Hashim Ansari, one of the original litigants in the case, said that it was the wish of Hindu god Ram that he be one of the first people to get an invite. Ansari added that he has respect for the 'saints and seers' who are part of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust which is overseeing the construction of the temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the temple at a mega ceremony on August 5, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, a resident of Chhattisgarh is traversing 800 km to Ayodhya over 10 days to gift soil and water from what he called Ram's maternal home. Mohammad Faiz Khan said that Ram's mother Kaushalya belonged to a village near present-day Raipur. Watch the full video for more.
People across country celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 in their own unique ways. Women in Ayodhya tied Rakhi to idols of Lord Rama on the auspicious occasion. 'Festivals have no religion,' this was quiet evident when Muslim women in Kanpur tied Rakhi to Hindu brothers. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, people in Amritsar preferred to tie 'mauli' instead of Rakhi and made sweets at home instead of buying it from shops. They also tied masks on each other's face. In the national capital, people maintained social distancing norms while purchasing rakhi and sweets.
Hindustan Times national political editor Sunetra Choudhury reports the latest in Ayodhya from the banks of the Saryu river, which have been illuminated ahead of the grand foundation laying ceremony of..
