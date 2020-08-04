Ram Temple bhoomipujan should celebrate national unity cultural confluence: Priyanka Gandhi

Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says 'Lord's wish'



Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, has been invited for the August 5 event. Iqbal, the son of Hashim Ansari, one of the original litigants in the case, said that it was the wish of Hindu god Ram that he be one of the first people to get an invite. Ansari added that he has respect for the 'saints and seers' who are part of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust which is overseeing the construction of the temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the temple at a mega ceremony on August 5, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, a resident of Chhattisgarh is traversing 800 km to Ayodhya over 10 days to gift soil and water from what he called Ram's maternal home. Mohammad Faiz Khan said that Ram's mother Kaushalya belonged to a village near present-day Raipur. Watch the full video for more.

