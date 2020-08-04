Over 50% of Covid-19 deaths in India in patients aged 60 and above: Health ministry Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Over 50% of Covid-19 deaths in India have taken place among people aged 60 years and above and 37 per cent deaths have been reported among patients in the age group of 45 to 60 years, health ministry said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, health ministry said that 11 per cent Covid-19 deaths took place in the age group of 26 to 44.


