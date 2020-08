Delhi Police ASI`s daughter secures 6th position; Constable Firoj Alam gets 645th rank Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Two wards of Delhi Police family- Vishakha Yadav d/o ASI Raj Kumar, posted in Dwarka district, and Navneet Mann d/o Inspector Sukhdev Singh Mann, posted in Vigilance unit, have secured 6th and 33rd AIR, respectively. 👓 View full article

