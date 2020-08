The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sharda's spouses to join for a fun-filled episode — view pics Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Kapil Sharma Show has started airing fresh episodes after lockdown since last weekend. Their first guest was Sonu Sood who is the real hero in these trying times of COVID-19 pandemic. And now, be ready to have a laughter attack as the spouses of the cast of the show join them on stage. 👓 View full article

