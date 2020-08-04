BJP leader Vijay Goel demands renaming of Babar Road in Delhi as '5 August Marg'

Photo exhibitions on 'Emergency proclaimed by Indira Gandhi' were organized at BJP offices in Delhi and Bhopal. On June 25, 1975, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi declared emergency in the country. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present at the BJP office in Bhopal for the exhibition. Taking a jibe at the Congress, MP BJP titled the day 'Kala Diwas' and Congress as 'Killers of Democracy.' Multiple Books on emergency were also put on display at Delhi BJP office. G Kishan Reddy, Shyam Jaju, Vijay Goel and Adesh Gupta among other BJP leaders were present during the exhibition in Delhi.
While speaking to media ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple, the National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uma Bharti said, "This moment will be joyous for me and Lord Ram belongs to all." The foundation stone laying ceremony is scheduled to be held on August 05. Only 200 people will be allowed to present at the temple premises amid coronavirus pandemic.
Just one day prior to foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple, veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on August 04 said, "It is also my belief that Ram Mandir will represent India as a strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none so that we can truly usher in Ram Rajya, the epitome of good governance."
The Union Health Ministry on August 04 briefed the media in Delhi, over the current COVID-19 situation in nation. Speaking in press conference, Ministry of Health, Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan stated that more than 6.6 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in last 24 hours in the nation. Adding on it, he said recovered cases are now double of the active cases in India. He said, "More than 2 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted, including more than 6.6 lakh tests in the last 24 hours. Recovered cases are now double of the active cases. The case fatality rate is lowest since the first lockdown."
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that Delhi has slipped on the table of COVID-19 active cases. "Earlier it was on second position and now it is on the fourteen position in terms of active cases," Satyendar Jain said. On serological survey, he said, "We will have to extend the serological survey in Delhi by 2 more days. Around 15,000 samples will be collected during the survey."
Republic of Korea's Ambassador to India, Shin Bong-kil, on August 03 stated that the South Korean government is thinking to establish Korean language institute in Delhi. His statement comes after India's new National Education Policy offered several languages at secondary level including the Korean language. Bong-kil said, "Happy to hear Korean language will be offered at secondary level, it was reported heavily in Korean media. Korean government is thinking of giving extensive help and establishing Korean language institute in Delhi." Earlier, the new NEP passed by the cabinet and did away with the 34-year-old education policy and brought with it a number of changes.
