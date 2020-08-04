Global  
 

BJP leader Vijay Goel demands renaming of Babar Road in Delhi as '5 August Marg'

DNA Tuesday, 4 August 2020
Vijay Goel also put up a new road sign with "Babar Road" crossed out and replaced with "5 August Marg".
