My belief that Ram Mandir will represent India as strong, prosperous, harmonious nation: LK Advani

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Tuesday said it is a historic and emotional day for him and for all Indians, as he recalled the "pivotal duty" he performed in carrying out the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990.​
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ram Temple will represent India as strong, peaceful and harmonious nation: LK Advani

Ram Temple will represent India as strong, peaceful and harmonious nation: LK Advani 03:40

 Just one day prior to foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple, veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on August 04 said, "It is also my belief that Ram Mandir will represent India as a strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none so that we can truly...

