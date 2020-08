Terrorists shoot sarpanch injuring him critically in Jammu and Kashmir`s Kulgam Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Unidentified terrorists on Tuesday evening shot the sarpanch in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir injuring him critically. The sarpanch identified as Arif Ahmad of Akhran village in Qazigund area of the district, according to a police officer. 👓 View full article

