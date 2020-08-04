Ayodhya Ram temple, a symbol of Ram Rajya, will reshape India's present and future
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () The analysis has divided the modern concept of Ram Rajya into 5 parts, which consist of its definition; the role of citizens; environment; administration; and finally the leadership.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra issued a self made video on Ram Temple. Governor Kalraj Mishra said, "I believe with the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, millions of people will feel that this shrine will raise India's identity in the global arena. I pray that this temple should be seen as a...
People in several parts of country lit earthern lamps as part of 'deepotsav' celebrations ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Locals of Varanasi lit earthen lamps at..
BJP party workers and leaders lit up earthen lamps as part of 'deepotsav' celebrations, ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, at party office in Bhopal on August 04...